Outdoor Pest Management Company Shares Pest Control Solutions for Outdoor Spaces

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring begins, outdoor pests start to emerge. Mosquito Joe®, a Neighborly® company, reminds home and business owners to start preparing their homes, businesses, and outdoor spaces early to effectively control and combat perimeter pests, insects, and mosquitoes from nesting and infestation.

In early spring, exterior pests become more active outside the home as the weather warms up. Along with combating perimeter pests such as ants, spiders, and cockroaches from entering a home, homeowners should plan early for our signature mosquito and tick services for outside protection. Most people think of mosquitoes as summer pests, but mosquitoes generally become active in early March, and by early May, they are active in much of the U.S.

"As temperatures rise in early spring, outdoor pests and mosquitoes become increasingly active," said David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist and Director of Technical Services for Mosquito Joe. "By preparing ahead and implementing preventative measures, homeowners can effectively manage pests before they become a nuisance, thereby ensuring a more enjoyable outdoor and indoor experience."

Price highlighted the presence of over 3,500 mosquito species worldwide and emphasized the importance of identifying and addressing them properly. "For optimal outdoor protection against mosquitoes, ticks, and perimeter pests, consider whole yard protection—a simple and effective service that alleviates worries about itchy bug bites for your family and pets, said Price. "Homeowners can benefit from discounts offered through pre-pay programs, ensuring comprehensive coverage throughout the year."

Price notes that simple preventive measures can go a long way in keeping outdoor spaces free from mosquitoes, wasps, rodents, and other perimeter pests. Whether you're a homeowner, business owner, or renter, it's essential to:

Regularly empty birdbaths, fountains, and buckets to prevent standing water.

Keep gutters clean to prevent water accumulation, clogs, or damage.

Ensure swimming pools are clean and well-circulated.

Promptly repair any leaky outdoor faucets.

Maintain a weed-free yard, with short-cut grass and shrubs, to prevent overgrown vegetation.

Mosquito Joe offers outdoor mosquito, tick, flea, and perimeter pest services across various regions, addressing issues ranging from mosquitoes and scorpions in the Southwest to Spotted Lantern Flies in the Northeast.

As the largest and fastest-growing provider of outdoor pest and mosquito control services in the U.S., Mosquito Joe is a member of an elite partnership with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Last year, the brand earned the Silver Tier from the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program (PESP) for its commitment to providing effective eco-friendly services and education of environmentally responsible methods to control outdoor pest.

For over 14 years, Mosquito Joe has delivered outdoor pest control services through over 416 territories in more than 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Additionally, Mosquito Joe conducts an annual philanthropic campaign where participating locally owned and operated franchise locations donate $10 for every new customer they service during the campaign period to support United to Beat Malaria. Since 2017, the brand has raised over $226,815 and protected more than 77,000 people across 46 countries.

For more information about Mosquito Joe and mosquito preventive measures, visit mosquitojoe.com/startofseason.

