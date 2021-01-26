Outdoor Products Launches New, Retro-Inspired Line of Lifestyle Packs, '73 Originals

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor Products, the industry leader in backpacks, electronic carrying cases, outdoor gear, and accessories, introduces '73 Originals: A new line of limited-edition retro day packs, trail fanny packs, mesh packs, and super duffels. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, '73 Originals looks to classic American craftsmanship, timeless vintage designs, and an appreciation for fine-and-functional modern detail to produce quality goods. The new collection fuses street culture and outdoor technology, making for the perfect accessories for school/work or those that like to rock heritage vibes.

(PRNewsfoto/’73 Originals)

"'73 Originals is meant to build a bridge between the city and the outdoors. It is a true testament to Outdoor Products' knowledge of the outdoor and sporting goods industries while also embracing fashion-forward trends," said Andrew Altshule, Chief Executive Officer of Outdoor Products.

The '73 Originals lineup features nostalgic, one-of-a-kind packs for all life's facets, from their Mini Packs and Mesh Packs to their Super Duffels. The collection will establish a new industry standard by fusing fine fabrics and handcrafted finishes with innovative, fashion-forward designs ranging from $22.00 - $100.00. The retro brand combines innovative design concepts with materials that have endured the test of time to create products sufficiently suited to handle the great outdoors.

Outdoor Products (TORG) now offers 48-plus years of knowledge and experience in the outdoor and sporting goods industries, in-house product, and packaging design. Utilizing a global sourcing team that finds the best materials and follows the most efficient production cycle, they are able to elevate the consumer experience one pack at a time. '73 Originals can be purchased at UrbanOutfitters.com, Amazon.com , or directly at 73Originals.com.

About '73 Originals

'73 Originals is a newly-released line of retro-inspired day packs, trail fanny packs, mesh packs, and super duffels. Available in fresh colors to fit each consumer's unique lifestyle, '73 Originals packs offer modernized features while still upholding Outdoor Products' original designs. Backed by Outdoor Products' 48-plus years of knowledge in the outdoor and sporting goods industries, '73 Originals is achieving its mission to continually reinvent the way people recreate. For more information about '73 Originals , please visit https://73originals.com/.

Media Contact:

Fingerprint Communications

Jessica Meisels

[email protected]

(P) 310.276.7500

SOURCE ’73 Originals

Related Links

https://73originals.com

