Outdoor Retailer Orvis Appoints Former Athleta CMO Pollak First Chief Brand Experience Officer

"Orvis is a purpose-led company. For 165 years we've led through our commitment to connecting our customers to the natural world and protecting the places and passions we share for future generations. Over the last decade, we've doubled down on our brand vision through an omnichannel approach, and we've tapped Sheila to work with our incredible team to continue delivering on our ethos. Her 20-year career growing and strengthening global, mission-driven brands made her a clear choice to elevate what Orvis stands for in the lives of our customers and partners across all touchpoints," says Orvis President Simon Perkins.

Pollak will lead efforts to channel Orvis' brand values to grow the company's awareness and customer base, build community and future generations of conservationists, and further evolve meaningful storytelling and engagement across omnichannel touchpoints.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Orvis. As the leader in the fly-fishing community and trusted guide to unforgettable outdoor adventures, we have the honor of enjoying relationships with our customers for decades if not generations. With outdoor participation at an all-time high and wellness and conservation being more important to people than ever before, we are well-positioned to create positive impact for our customers and all those seeking an inspired life outdoors for the next 165 years," says Pollak.

Under Perkins' leadership, Pollak's arrival is the latest in executive-team hires over the last two years. Fellow former Gap executive and Nike V.P. of Global Apparel Reenie Benziger joined Orvis as chief product officer in December 2020. Rebecca Jones assumed the chief people officer role in October 2021, having previously led global human resources strategy for European Wax Center.

Pollak was most recently senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Biossance, a sustainable, eco-friendly skincare company. Prior to that, she spent 16 years within the Gap Inc. family of brands, including 10 years at Athleta. As chief marketing officer, Sheila led Athleta to double-digit revenue and earnings growth and the launch of the Power of She brand platform.

About The Orvis Company: Founded in 1856, we believe the most meaningful experiences are created by sharing the love of nature and being inspired by its endless possibilities. Orvis pioneered the mail order industry in the United States, operates more than 80 retail stores in the U.S and the U.K., and maintains a network of over 400 dealers worldwide as a trusted source of discovery and adventure in the natural world. We promise to open the door to extraordinary outdoor experiences, and to protect nature by committing 5% of our pretax profits each year to conservation efforts worldwide. www.orvis.com

