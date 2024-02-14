Outdoor Specialty Media Group offers WIN a FREE Bear Hunt in Saskatchewan!

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on the Ultimate Adventure: Win a FREE Bear Hunt in Saskatchewan with professional guides from Into the Wild Outfitters, Sponsored by North American Outdoorsman Magazine!

Get ready for the thrill of a lifetime with a premier outfitter for guided hunting experiences teaming up with North American Outdoorsman Magazine, a leading publication in outdoor sports and adventures to bring you this extraordinary opportunity. WIN a FREE Bear Hunt in the breathtaking wilderness of Saskatchewan! This exciting contest is open to all, with absolutely NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, making it a dream come true for wildlife and hunting aficionados everywhere.

Highlights of the $4900 USD Prize Package Include:

A Five-Day Black Bear Hunt from June 3-7 2024 with a guided hunting expedition Accommodations: Experience rustic yet comfortable accommodations in the heart of the wilderness, Professional Guides: Hunt alongside experienced and knowledgeable guides who will lead you to prime hunting locations. All-Inclusive Experience: The prize covers all essential expenses, including hunting licenses, permits, meals, trophy care and prep for shipping, and transportation from and to Saskatoon Airport. $500 in travel vouchers to help offset airfare costs. Full SKRE Camo gear package valued at $850 (Hardscrabble suit and NEBO Rain gear) Exceptional Trophy Opportunities: Saskatchewan is renowned for its record-breaking black bears,

In addition to the chance to win the bear hunt adventure of a lifetime, all entrants will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy special discounts from our sponsors, SKRE Gear and Huntchef Spices adding even more value to this remarkable contest.

Into the Wild Outfitters owner Sheldon Dubnyk, commented on the contest, saying, "We're thrilled to partner with North American Outdoorsman Magazine to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our customers and outdoor enthusiasts. Saskatchewan is a haven for bear hunting, and we can't wait to share this incredible experience with our lucky winner."

This contest is open to residents of the United States, aged 18 and above. The submission deadline is April 15, 2024, so act fast to secure your chance to win this epic adventure. You can get additional chances to WIN by following the instructions on the entry form and sharing the opportunity with others.

