Outdoor Specialty Media Group offers WIN a FREE Bear Hunt in Saskatchewan!

News provided by

Outdoor Specialty Media Group LLC

14 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on the Ultimate Adventure: Win a FREE Bear Hunt in Saskatchewan with professional guides from Into the Wild Outfitters, Sponsored by North American Outdoorsman Magazine!

Continue Reading
Click to Enter Sweepstakes
Click to Enter Sweepstakes

 Get ready for the thrill of a lifetime with a premier outfitter for guided hunting experiences teaming up with North American Outdoorsman Magazine, a leading publication in outdoor sports and adventures to bring you this extraordinary opportunity. WIN a FREE Bear Hunt in the breathtaking wilderness of Saskatchewan! This exciting contest is open to all, with absolutely NO PURCHASE NECESSARY, making it a dream come true for wildlife and hunting aficionados everywhere.

Highlights of the $4900 USD Prize Package Include:

  1. A Five-Day Black Bear Hunt from June 3-7 2024 with a guided hunting expedition
  2. Accommodations: Experience rustic yet comfortable accommodations in the heart of the wilderness,
  3. Professional Guides: Hunt alongside experienced and knowledgeable guides who will lead you to prime hunting locations.
  4. All-Inclusive Experience: The prize covers all essential expenses, including hunting licenses, permits, meals, trophy care and prep for shipping, and transportation from and to Saskatoon Airport.
  5. $500 in travel vouchers to help offset airfare costs.
  6. Full SKRE Camo gear package valued at $850 (Hardscrabble suit and NEBO Rain gear)
  7. Exceptional Trophy Opportunities: Saskatchewan is renowned for its record-breaking black bears,

To enter to win a FREE Bear Hunt in Saskatchewan, please visit

https://northamerican-outdoorsman.com/sweepstakes/.

In addition to the chance to win the bear hunt adventure of a lifetime, all entrants will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy special discounts from our sponsors, SKRE Gear and Huntchef Spices adding even more value to this remarkable contest.

Into the Wild Outfitters owner Sheldon Dubnyk, commented on the contest, saying, "We're thrilled to partner with North American Outdoorsman Magazine to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our customers and outdoor enthusiasts. Saskatchewan is a haven for bear hunting, and we can't wait to share this incredible experience with our lucky winner."

This contest is open to residents of the United States, aged 18 and above. The submission deadline is April 15, 2024, so act fast to secure your chance to win this epic adventure. You can get additional chances to WIN by following the instructions on the entry form and sharing the opportunity with others.

About Outdoor Specialty Media Group – www.outdoorspecialtymedia.com

NORTH AMERICAN DEER HUNTER is the authority on hunting the most popular big game animal in North America, the whitetail deer, plus other species of big game from around the world. Readers will have access to passionate, skilled hunters and be able to learn from their experiences in all aspects of Big Game hunting. We'll share the latest in gear and techniques from the world's finest manufacturers with our expert reviews and insightful training resources to help make you a more skilled, successful hunter. NORTH AMERICAN OUTDOORSMAN is the window into the outside environment for readers pursuing their passions in hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing/kayaking, rock climbing, and all pursuits in the outdoors on the North American continent. We will present stories, tips and techniques to be a better outdoorsman, and be completely at home in the outdoor environment for a day, week, or a lifetime. NORTH AMERICAN BOW HUNTER will help you be the hunter you always dreamed of becoming by providing advice and insight on all aspects of bow hunting. Each issue is filled with practical tips from recognized experts, product innovations from the leading manufacturers, and advice on techniques to be a successful hunter. Plus, gear reviews and equipment tests that give readers the best insight into the vast world of bowhunting. CROSSBOW MAGAZINE is the original and definitive authority on crossbows and accessories for this growing segment of the archery market

SOURCE Outdoor Specialty Media Group LLC

Also from this source

North American Deer Hunter announces 2023 Rut Report

North American Deer Hunter announces 2023 Rut Report

North American Deer Hunter announces the first episode of the Rut Report, a 12-episode video profile that chronicles all the stages of the White Tail ...
North American Outdoorsman Releases Annual Women's Issue - Jana Waller Cover Story

North American Outdoorsman Releases Annual Women's Issue - Jana Waller Cover Story

Outdoor Specialty Media Group announces the publishing of the August issue of North American Outdoorsman digital magazine. This issue features Jana...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.