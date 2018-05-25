Outdoor Weekly is designed to cut through the clutter and give avid Outdoor enthusiasts everything they want in a smart and entertaining format. Outdoor Weekly will go behind the scenes, interviewing the top celebrities and covering the most current events, social buzz, hunter reactions and heartwarming stories.

CarbonTV enjoys sharing the ranks with industry leaders the Outdoor Channel and Sportsman Channel and enjoys working with popular outdoor talents like American Elements star Cameron Hanes, Bone Collector and Carbon TV original producer Michael Waddell, conservationist and host Jules McQueen, Heartland Bowhunter Mike Hunsucker, UFC Fighter Chad Mendes, American country rap singer Big Smo, and The Virtue's Phillip Vanderpool and TJ Unger, among others.

CarbonTV is available on-demand for free on CarbonTV.com and OTT apps on Roku, Apple AirPlay, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

ABOUT our Host

Julie McQueen is an outdoor television show host, producer, writer, ambassador, spokesperson, and conservationist who has dedicated her platform to empowering others to achieve their goals and to enjoy the outdoors. Learn more at www.julesmcqueen.com/about/

ABOUT CarbonTV

The best of what's happening outdoors is happening here. With more than 300 shows and 10 million monthly views, CarbonTV is the leading online streaming destination for outdoor and rural lifestyle video. All video content is available on demand, for free at CarbonTV.com and through the CarbonTV app available on iOS, Android, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV. To learn more, visit www.carbontv.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outdoor-weekly-debuts-on-carbontv-may-25-300655145.html

SOURCE CarbonTV

Related Links

http://www.carbontv.com

