OutdoorMaster Announces Start of Its Highly Anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

DUARTE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending online brand and retailer OutdoorMaster is pleased to announce the official start of its hugely popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

OutdoorMaster is a leading outdoor sports brand well-known for its progressive and fashionable outdoor sports products. The company strives to deliver exceptional gear, made with innovative technology and a nature-inspired design – all while ensuring unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Black Friday OutdoorMaster is on

In the company's most recent news, OutdoorMaster is excited to announce the beginning of its annual Black Friday promotion, which will continue until December 6. The promotion is one of the most coveted sales of the year for outdoor enthusiasts from around the world – due to the ground-breaking discounts on such high-quality gear.

"If you're an outdoor enthusiast, you know that quality outdoor gear can be costly, especially when you're buying holiday gifts for other nature-lovers, too," says the founding team of the company. "With this in mind, we've come up with some of our most competitive, deeply discounted prices in our company's history. Through the sale, our customers can get the products they've always wanted, without breaking the bank."

Just a few of OutdoorMaster's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals include:

Sale on all products, including Ski Goggles/Electric Air Pumps/Ski Helmets

Buy 1, Get an Additional 20% off with Code: HAPPY20

Buy 2, Get an Additional 25% off with Code: HAPPY25

To ensure a fast and seamless shopping experience for online buyers, OutdoorMaster has partnered with some of the world's leading online payment solutions. The sale runs from November 23-December 6.

OutdoorMaster is also currently preparing for an upcoming artist collaboration for ski goggles and sustainable ski goggles, which will be launching soon.

For more information about OutdoorMaster, or to take advantage of the company's blowout Black Friday sale, please visit www.outdoormaster.com.

About the Company

OutdoorMaster was launched in 2015 by a group of outdoor enthusiasts joined by their passion for adventure. Through their travels, the group discovered a need for quality gear that bridges the gap between cheap and overpriced. At OutdoorMaster, the company's team aims to provide progressive solutions to accompany individuals at all ages and ability levels (beginner, intermediate, and advanced).

OutdoorMaster - Enjoy the Heartbeat of Nature.

