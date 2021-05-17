Outdoorsy taps Backcountry as Official Gear and Adventurer Guide

Together, Outdoorsy and Backcountry will provide supplies and access to shared memorable outdoor experiences at a lower cost. Backcountry customers will receive a discount on Outdoorsy RV rentals to hit the road this year, and Outdoorsy owners and renters will have access to discounted Backcountry merchandise offers to get the best gear to power their adventures.

Customers can now access Backcountry's outdoor and travel experts, gear enthusiasts, and customer service team, known as "Gearheads," on a custom page where they will guide Outdoorsy customers through bespoke "apparel itineraries" based on their outdoor activity of choice. The Gearheads will also curate a monthly calendar of exclusive merchandise deals for Outdoorsy's RV travelers.

"A partnership between Backcountry and Outdoorsy could not be a more natural fit. Backcountry has the premier selection of gear and equipment that people need to get outside, and Outdoorsy has the ultimate tools to take people there," says Backcountry CMO, Sarah Crockett. "Working with another brand that shares our mission of making the outdoors more accessible feels really powerful. It's an honor to work with Outdoorsy, and we hope our partnership can drive value and have a positive impact on our shared community of outdoor users."

The partnership with Backcountry is Outdoorsy's first official retail partnership to give consumers access to the best selection of gear for limitless outdoor adventure. This venture will allow both brands expansive customer reach and will enable these customers to enjoy equipment, adventure guides, and RV rentals at a high-value price point.

"We built Outdoorsy to help people experience the benefits of time spent in nature and make lasting memories outdoors — and this partnership with Backcountry is a meaningful step in bringing our vision to life," says Jen Young, Co-Founder and CMO of Outdoorsy. "As we reflect on this past year, it is more evident than ever that people have a great desire to be outdoors, and Backcountry provides the gear needed to make that happen while we provide the vehicle to get them there. This truly is a very natural partnership, and we hope it can benefit those who long to be outdoors as much as we do."

The partnership will begin with a "Backcountry x Outdoorsy Summer Getaway Sweepstakes" celebrating the outdoor adventurer where one grand-prize winner will receive $2,000 in Outdoorsy credit and $2,000 in Backcountry credit. One runner-up prize winner will receive $1,000 in Outdoorsy credit and $1,000 in Backcountry credit, with a second runner-up prize winner receiving $500 in Outdoorsy credit and $500 in Backcountry credit. The sweepstakes starts today and runs through May 30.

To enter the sweepstakes, find custom gear recommendations, and access the contest terms and conditions, please visit https://www.backcountry.com/sc/outdoorsy-partnership .

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have offices worldwide in the U.S., Canada, Australia, France and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. With more than 3.2 million rental days booked and more than 25,000+ unique vehicles available to rent in 4,800+ cities across 11 countries, we're here so that you can make the most of your time outside.

About Backcountry

From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.

