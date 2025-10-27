Outdoorsy Unlocks Thousands in Savings with Release of New Planning Tools for Global Soccer Fans Planning Summer 2026 US Road Trips

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As next year's epic soccer event approaches and fan excitement and travel prices soar, Outdoorsy, the world's largest RV rental and outdoor travel platform, is launching the Outdoorsy RV Roadtrip Concierge and delivering the definitive fan solution: the mobile RV homebase for devotees looking to follow their team and explore the US next summer.

An Outdoorsy RV rental is one of the most predictable, affordable, and flexible travel options for summer 2026 travel. Post this Outdoorsy unlocks thousands in savings with predictable, affordable, and flexible RV rentals for roadtrips to navigate the upcoming epic global 2026 soccer tournament.

An RV rental is one of the most reliable travel options for fans—from England to Brazil—to secure a predictable, affordable, and flexible travel base to navigate a tournament that involves more travel than any other sporting event in history. With prices already soaring and fans' concerns over affordability increasing, Outdoorsy is launching tools so they can start planning and researching more affordable options NOW ahead of the booking stampede in December.

Outdoorsy Launches RV Roadtrip Concierge

To help fan groups overcome the complexity of traveling in the US for the tournament, Outdoorsy has created an interactive Roadtrip Planning Map and established a dedicated the Outdoorsy RV Roadtrip Concierge service that will streamline the complex logistics for supporter clubs looking to secure three or more RVs. Launched before the draw to assist fans with advance research and planning, the service ensures they are ready for the major ticket release on December 5th.

Outdoorsy's RV Roadtrip Concierge :

Advises and connects on vehicle selection and itinerary recommendations, leveraging Outdoorsy's expertise and network to help fans plan and book for a summer 2026 road trip, before, during, or after the tournament.

Acts as a singular point of advice for an entire party.

Enhanced Campground Access (Coming Soon): Outdoorsy is integrating direct booking for its RVs at over 3,600 premier RV resorts and campgrounds across the US, providing an affordable home base near host cities, epic National parks, and along the most popular road trip routes.

One-way trips (Coming Soon): Will give fans the freedom to follow their team or plan post-tournament road trips without having to make the return journey to drop off the RV.

Price & Affordability: The Practical RV Advantage

The financial barrier to entry for next summer's tournament will be challenging even for the most dedicated fans, with Finals tickets already reselling for $5,000 - $38,000, combined with the skyrocketing expense of internal travel and accommodation.

Defeat Hotel Price Gouging: Your RV is a guaranteed, pre-paid accommodation that avoids the 200%+ hotel price spikes reported near major venues, putting money back into your ticket budget.

Your RV is a guaranteed, pre-paid accommodation that avoids the reported near major venues, putting money back into your ticket budget. Dine-in Cost Control: An RV drastically cuts food expenses, which typically surge near event cities. A kitchen on board means cooking your own meals, which, combined with lodging savings, results in an overall cost up to 60% less expensive than traditional hotel and air travel for groups.

"The RV is the definitive answer to the Group Stage Marathon," said Neil Robinson, Outdoorsy's VP of Brand Marketing. "You can bypass the lodging lottery and guarantee yourself a comfortable, secure place to sleep and the freedom to follow your team. When you book an Outdoorsy RV, every game will feel like a home game, and fans will have the best way to experience a post-tournament road trip."

RVs Elevate Fan Experience: During & After the Tournament

An Outdoorsy RV rental transforms the vast footprint of the tournament into a rewarding fan journey:

Your Home Game Comfort: Outdoorsy offers the world's most diverse and modern vehicles in 11 countries across 4,800 cities so it's logical for us to bring out global customers guaranteeing fans the comforts of home on the road—from A/C and private quarters to full kitchens, TVs, and Wi-Fi.

Outdoorsy offers the world's most diverse and modern vehicles in 11 countries across 4,800 cities so it's logical for us to bring out global customers guaranteeing fans the comforts of home on the road—from A/C and private quarters to full kitchens, TVs, and Wi-Fi. After the Whistle: For the 81% of international fans planning to extend their stay in North America, an Outdoorsy RV rental turns mandatory travel days into a rewarding adventure. The vehicle becomes your passport for "After the Whistle" road trips, using the host cities as gateways to the Pacific Coast Highway, the Florida Keys, or the Blue Ridge Parkway.

For the 81% of international fans planning to extend their stay in North America, an Outdoorsy RV rental turns mandatory travel days into a rewarding adventure. The vehicle becomes your passport for "After the Whistle" road trips, using the host cities as gateways to the Pacific Coast Highway, the Florida Keys, or the Blue Ridge Parkway. Flexibility to Follow the Flow: Unlike rigid hotel and flight bookings, your RV pivots instantly. You are guaranteed a bed and transportation to your team's next match.

All fans can start researching , exploring routes, comparing RVs , and mapping summer travel now with Outdoorsy's interactive Soccer Roadtrip Planning Map or by contacting the Outdoorsy RV Roadtrip Concierge Team for group booking support.

About the Outdoorsy Group Founded in 2015, the Outdoorsy Group has pioneered access to the outdoors by creating the world's leading outdoor travel ecosystem. Millions of guests trust Outdoorsy to help them create lifelong family memories and partners rely on their products and innovations to grow their businesses and provide life changing sources of revenue. The Group's lines of business include Outdoorsy.com , the largest outdoor travel and hospitality marketplace; the Outdoorsy Destination Network, a portfolio of campgrounds and glamping retreats in the backyard of our nation's most beautiful landscapes; Roamly , its proprietary insurtech that underpins Outdoorsy.com and serves as a transformative insurance platform to power global mobility marketplaces. Outdoorsy's businesses are united by a long-term mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors, and each other.

