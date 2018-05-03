Outer Banks $10.35 Million Settlement Receives Preliminary Approval

RALEIGH, N.C., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP - The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina overseeing the class action filed against PCL Civil Constructors, Inc. and PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. (collectively PCL) granted preliminary approval to a $10.35 million settlement to compensate businesses, vacationers, and residents of the Ocracoke and Hatteras Islands who were affected by the power outage beginning on July 27, 2017.
Class members in the three classes – Business Class, Rental/Vacationer Class, and Resident Class – may receive 100% of their total economic damages caused by the power outage. If additional funds are available, class members may receive up to 20% of their total losses to compensate for their non-economic damages, such as suffering and inconvenience. Additionally, Business Class members may opt to receive a flat sum of $2,500 upon a showing of a valid business tax ID number and a written statement of economic loss incurred.
"We are pleased that the Court recognized the tremendous effort put into settling the case so that those on Hatteras and Ocracoke can start to receive much needed relief in advance of the summer tourist season," says Dan Bryson, co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs. "I along with my co-lead counsel, Mona Lisa Wallace and Robert Zaytoun, and my law partner Gary Mason, look forward to helping class members obtain their benefits."
Now that the court has preliminarily approved the settlement, claims can begin to be paid and information will soon be sent to class members about the settlement benefits. Potential class members will soon be able to visit the settlement website, www.obxsettlement.com, for more information. The court is scheduled to hold a final hearing to decide whether to grant final approval on September 14, 2018 at 2 PM Eastern.
About The Outer Banks Power Outage
On the morning of Thursday, July 27th, a power outage for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands occurred when underground electrical transmission lines providing power to the two islands were damaged. Shortly thereafter, the present class action was filed seeking recovery for affected businesses, vacationers and residents for damages they incurred.
|
Plaintiffs are represented by:
|
Co-Lead Counsel
|
Daniel K. Bryson
|
Gary E. Mason
|
Scott C. Harris
|
Whitfield, Bryson & Mason, LLP
|
Matthew E. Lee
|
5101 Wisconsin Ave., NW, Suite 305
|
Patrick M. Wallace
|
Washington, DC 20016
|
Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP
|
Telephone: 202-429-2290
|
900 West Morgan St.
|
Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
|
919-600-5000 / 919-600-5035 (fax)
|
Robert E. Zaytoun
|
Mona Lisa Wallace
|
Matthew D. Ballew
|
John S. Hughes
|
John R. Taylor
|
Wallace and Graham, P.A.
|
Zaytoun Law Firm
|
525 North Main Street
|
3130 Fairhill Drive, Suite 100
|
Salisbury, NC 28144
|
Raleigh, NC 27612
|
704-633-5244 / 704-633-9434 (fax)
|
(919) 832-6690 / (919) 831-4793 (fax)
|
Plaintiffs Steering Committee
|
Jean S. Martin
|
John A. Yanchunis
|
Law Office of Jean Sutton Martin, PLLC
|
Morgan & Morgan Complex
|
2018 Eastwood Rd., Suite 225
|
Litigation Group
|
Wilmington, NC 28403
|
201 N. Franklin St., 7th Floor
|
910-292-6676 / 888-316-3489 (fax)
|
Tampa, FL 33602
|
813-275-5272 / 813-275-9295 (fax)
|
Joseph G. Sauder
|
J. Michael Malone
|
Sauder Schelkopf LLC
|
Hendren, Redwine & Malone, PLLC
|
555 Lancaster Avenue
|
4600 Marriott Dr., Suite 150
|
Berwyn, PA 19312
|
Raleigh, NC 27612
|
610-200-0580
|
919-573-1423 / 919-420-0475 (fax)
|
M. Peebles Harrison
|
Thomas H Burt
|
Dennis C. Rose
|
Patrick Donovan
|
Rose Harrison & Gilreath, P.C.
|
Wolf Haldenstein Alder Freeman &
|
P. O. Box 405, 700 Blue Jay St., Suite 1
|
Herz LLP
|
Kill Devil Hills, NC 27948
|
270 Madison Avenue
|
252-480-1414 / 252-480-1765 (fax)
|
New York, NY 10016
|
212-545-4600 / 212-686-0114 (fax)
About Whitfield Bryson & Mason LLP
Whitfield Bryson & Mason is a national law firm with offices in Raleigh, NC, Nashville, TN, Madisonville, KY, and Washington, DC. We have decades of experience with complex litigation. We have helped thousands of homeowners and businesses who have suffered economic losses due to similar man-made disasters, including area businesses, property owners and fishermen in the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Litigation, the Deepwater Horizon (BP) Oil Spill litigation, and numerous other environmental catastrophes. More information about our firm is available at www.wbmllp.com.
