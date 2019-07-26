Outer Banks Jingles: Water Safety that Sticks

The jingles are a throwback vibe reminiscent of the educational Saturday morning cartoon commercials. "Swim with a buddy, swim with a friend, swim with a floatie in your hand..." and "Don't let the rip ruin your trip!" are just a couple of the takeaway lyrics intended to be easily recalled by swimmers. "We hope to get family and friends talking about beach safety before they get into the water. If we can make people aware, they'll be better prepared for different situations," explains Nettles.

The new radio announcements, which are also available through social media, are part of a larger safety and awareness effort uniting several community partners. The broader effort builds on a shared theme of "Love the Beach, Respect the Ocean." The two sixty-second public service announcements were produced in conjunction with Steven Heller and Upstream Productions, located in Asheville, North Carolina. The PSA's are available for license and will be tagged to state that community's name. Beach towns interested in licensing the commercials for their use are invited to contact the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau.

