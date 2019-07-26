Outer Banks Jingles: Water Safety that Sticks
Tourism Officials Create Catchy Lyrics to Save Lives
Jul 26, 2019, 16:50 ET
MANTEO, N.C., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau released two new radio commercials this summer intended to help travelers stay safe at the beach, whether at the OBX or beyond. "Rip currents are a hazard that can show up on nearly any beach in America," says Executive Director Lee Nettles, creator of the public service announcement series. "The challenge is that visitors are on vacation; they aren't necessarily seeking out life or death beach safety information. With the jingles, though, we're able to share these safety messages in a way that is engaging and memorable."
The jingles are a throwback vibe reminiscent of the educational Saturday morning cartoon commercials. "Swim with a buddy, swim with a friend, swim with a floatie in your hand..." and "Don't let the rip ruin your trip!" are just a couple of the takeaway lyrics intended to be easily recalled by swimmers. "We hope to get family and friends talking about beach safety before they get into the water. If we can make people aware, they'll be better prepared for different situations," explains Nettles.
The new radio announcements, which are also available through social media, are part of a larger safety and awareness effort uniting several community partners. The broader effort builds on a shared theme of "Love the Beach, Respect the Ocean." The two sixty-second public service announcements were produced in conjunction with Steven Heller and Upstream Productions, located in Asheville, North Carolina. The PSA's are available for license and will be tagged to state that community's name. Beach towns interested in licensing the commercials for their use are invited to contact the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau.
