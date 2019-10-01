Outer Banks Visitors Bureau Teams up with Hoffman York

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau has partnered with Hoffman York (HY), a full-service advertising and marketing communication agency with expertise in tourism, travel and destination marketing, to handle paid media planning and buying. Digital creative, email marketing, website research and consultation are also included in the mix. The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is the lead marketing and promotional agency for The Outer Banks of North Carolina, a 130-mile stretch of barrier islands just off the coast of North Carolina.

"We were looking for an agency that understood the complexity and challenges of the tourism industry and could provide advanced media planning and buying technology as well as solutions to track and guide travelers through all stages of their decision journey," said Lee Nettles, Executive Director of The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. "Hoffman York is a great culture fit for us and we are happy to be working with them."

In addition to the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, Hoffman York works with travel and tourism clients the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development and Destination Kohler. The agency also publishes white papers and thought leadership content addressing travel and tourism marketing opportunities and challenges.

"We could not be more excited to be working with the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau," said Troy Peterson, Hoffman York CEO. "We are looking forward to helping them attract more visitors and maximize every season throughout the year."

About The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau is a public authority and the lead marketing and promotional agency for Dare County's Outer Banks. The Outer Banks of North Carolina is a chain of barrier islands midway on the East Coast. The area is home to three National Park Service sites including "America's First Beach" Cape Hatteras National Seashore and a heritage steeped in history, from the first attempted English Colony in America circa 1587, to the Wright Brother's First Flight in 1903. www.outerbanks.org.

About Hoffman York

Hoffman York is one of the nation's top independent advertising and marketing communications agencies. Headquartered in Milwaukee, the agency offers a full suite of award-winning services, including creative, content, digital strategy, design and development; paid media planning, buying, analytics and in-house trade desk; as well as earned and social media, research, analytics and more. To learn more about Hoffman York visit hoffmanyork.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

