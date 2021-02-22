Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA & Blue Water Hospitality to Honor Healthcare Workers and First Responders with an Exclusive Free Appreciation Weekend

This appreciation event is open free of charge to active healthcare workers and first responders – including law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians – who provide valid identification. The number of accommodations at the campground is limited, so reservations are required and must be booked in advance by calling (252) 453-2732 or (800) 563-3136.

Outer Banks West KOA and Blue Water are committed to safeguarding their employees and campers during the ongoing pandemic by adopting appropriate policies and protocols that prioritize everyone's health and safety.

"On behalf of the entire Blue Water and Outer Banks West KOA team, I am grateful that we are in a position to demonstrate our appreciation for the dedicated people who serve on the front lines of our community," Blue Water Regional Manager Greg Linsmeyer said. "Opening up the campground and hosting this free event exclusively for healthcare workers and first responders provides these individuals with a well-deserved opportunity to relax and recharge. We are proud to call Currituck County home and appreciate the close involvement of North Carolina and Virginia's surrounding counties in keeping us all safe. We consider it our privilege to honor the sacrifice and celebrate the achievements of the real-life heroes in our midst."

"It's an amazing piece of property with the best views around, and it is our honor to share it for free with our community's healthcare workers and first responders," said Robin Helfant, Outer Banks West KOA's general manager. "This is the perfect place for the perfect camping experience! It's also a great escape and well-earned break from the pressures of the pandemic for these heroes. The sunsets are magnificent, the amenities are plentiful, and the staff is committed to making 'happy campers!'"

During this event, Outer Banks West KOA will also be collecting canned food donations for the Lower Currituck Food Pantry and Pilmoor Memorial United Methodist Food Pantry to help combat food insecurity in the area. Outer Banks West KOA, along with nearly two dozen other hotels, campgrounds, and attractions in the Blue Water Hospitality portfolio, has a history of giving back to local communities through exclusive discounts, annual giving campaigns, and team volunteer efforts. To learn more about Blue Water's philanthropic initiatives, visit https://bwdc.com/blue-water-gives-back/ .

ABOUT OUTER BANKS WEST/CURRITUCK SOUND KOA

Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA is a campground affiliated with Kampgrounds of America that is situated on a 480-acre peninsula of secluded woods and waterfront along the Currituck Sound. Outer Banks West KOA camping season extends from April 1 through November 28, and campers have the option to reserve RV rentals, deluxe cabins, waterfront or inland RV sites, seasonal RV sites, and tent camping sites. Outer Banks West KOA is owned and operated by Blue Water Hospitality, a Maryland-based development, and management company. For more information, visit koa.com/campgrounds/outer-banks-west/ .

ABOUT BLUE WATER DEVELOPMENT

Founded by Jack and Todd Burbage in 2002, Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established it as a hospitality industry leader. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. More information is available at BWDC.com .

