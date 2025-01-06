Outer Edge Farms of Salinas Joins Harris Organics Agtech Efforts!

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Cattani, proprietor and owner of Outer Edge Farms of Salinas, California has officially joined Harris Organics LLC as of December 2024. Adam said that he was so impressed by the technology and profitability of both The OmniGro and ShroomGro indoor growing machines that he asked to join the team. He's been in the agriculture industry for over 20 years. He also has offered to have Harris Organics use his 5500 square foot warehouse/office building as a showroom for the prototypes to be displayed. He is able to invite the leaders of the Western U.S. produce companies to the Mecca for produce in Salinas, California.

With Adam's intimate relationships with such companies as Taylor Farms, Duda Fresh, Church Brothers, Tanimura, Antil, Braga Fresh, Foxy Farms and Driscoll's Berries the opportunity for these companies to move forward with much higher success rates, safety, ease of operations and profitability can be visualized for them all. The challenges they are all facing due to global warming have motivated them to move their production indoors.

As a farmer, Adam has placed an emphasis on organic growing practices with minimal input to get the best quality and flavor out of each harvest. Utilizing his vast knowledge of both indoor and outdoor cultivation and processing practices, Adam is an incredible new asset for Harris Organics!

The warehouse is located in the industrial agriculture district of Salinas in the economic development zone surrounded by the base operations of the largest produce growers of "Ag Central" of the Western United States. Adam says, "I'm genuinely excited to be part of Harris Organics's efforts to both modernize Agtech but make it safer and much more profitable too! No one else can offer this in the whole world!"

