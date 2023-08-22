Outer Reach Broadband Launches High-Speed Internet Service in Skowhegan, Maine

Maine-based internet service provider utilizes Tarana Wireless's next-generation fixed wireless technology to bring fast, affordable monthly packages to Skowhegan

HALLOWELL, Maine, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outer Reach Broadband, a Maine-based internet service provider, announced today the launch of its service in the town of Skowhegan, providing a local and far less expensive alternative to the incumbent cable and telephone companies. Utilizing Tarana Wireless's next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology, the Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband solution, Outer Reach is now able to provide over 3,000 Skowhegan homes with reliable, high-speed internet service. Monthly internet packages start at just $44.99.

"Providing an affordable, high-speed internet alternative to Skowhegan is a thrill," said Tom Kirby, President of Outer Reach Broadband. "We're excited to bring a more reliable service and experience to a region that has been overlooked by the big guys for generations. Our home-grown approach to connecting communities was made for rural Maine, so we're really looking forward to these new opportunities."

To add to the excitement and celebrate the network's launch, Outer Reach is hosting a free weekend double feature of Jaws and Back to the Future at the Skowhegan Drive-In August 25-27. "It is a thrill that we get to celebrate the launch of this network by sharing a double feature of classic summer films with the community", added Kirby. Tickets are free and anyone interested should reserve a spot on the following site - https://www.simpletix.com/e/outer-reach-broadband-presents-jaws-back-t-tickets-140744

For the project, Outer Reach implemented Tarana's Gigabit 1 (G1) wireless broadband solution to cover six square miles with high-speed service. With a growing Tarana network already operating in Millinocket, Skowhegan is the latest step in Outer Reach's development with network launches utilizing Tarana's game-changing technology coming in Lee, Lakeville, Lincoln, Madison and Anson later this Fall.

About Outer Reach Broadband

Outer Reach Broadband is a Maine broadband company founded in 2020, on a mission to close Maine's digital divide by providing fast, reliable and affordable internet access. Outer Reach is committed to delivering dependable customer service and cutting edge fixed wireless technology. For more information, visit https://outerreachbroadband.com .

