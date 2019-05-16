OuterBox Announces New Office and Job Openings in Columbus, Ohio - Hiring Web Designers, Developers and Search Marketing Experts

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OuterBox, a nationally recognized Ohio-based provider of professional web design and search engine marketing services, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new office in Columbus, Ohio. The company will open doors at its Columbus office today, Wednesday, May 16, 2019.

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, with a team of over 50, the company announced it was scouting cities for a new location in November 2018 before choosing Columbus.

"Columbus has the best balance of what we've been looking for in a city. Based on the criteria we needed to meet, this location will help us continue to attract the best tech talent out there and better serve our clients," says Justin Smith, founder and CEO at OuterBox. "The Columbus area has a lot of tech talent to offer. One of the main goals of our expansion was to reinforce our dedication to recruiting the very best talent the industry has to offer. With the move to Columbus, we're accomplishing this and more."

The Columbus office is just a two-hour drive from the OuterBox headquarters in Akron and will serve as a fully staffed and integrated satellite location. OuterBox will offer the same award-winning web design and search engine marketing (SEM) services that have built its reputation over its 15-plus years in business.

The new Columbus office has room for 25 employees, which OuterBox plans to fill quickly. Columbus area web designers, web developers and digital marketers are encouraged to apply at OuterBox.

"Of course, we're excited for what this expansion means for our company, but we're also excited and humbled to be bringing some jobs to the Columbus area," continues Smith. "The new office has room for about 25 employees, and we're eager to take advantage of that."

The Columbus, Ohio, OuterBox office is located in the Microsoft building about 15 miles north of downtown Columbus. The address is 8800 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH, 43240.

About OuterBox

Established in 2004, OuterBox is a nationally recognized eCommerce website development and search engine marketing agency, offering award-winning web design and search engine marketing services.

