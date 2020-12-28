OuterBox Lands Multiple 2020 Top Agency Awards and Continues to Grow Team of Digital Marketing Experts

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OuterBox, a leading provider of professional web design, eCommerce website design, and search engine marketing services, has once again landed in the top ranks of SEO agencies across the globe as the company continues to grow its team of digital marketing experts. Located in Akron, Ohio, OuterBox now boasts a team of more than 70 employees, with more growth expected in 2021. Since its founding in 2004, OuterBox's primary mission has been to drive results for its clients, which in turn has made it one of the nation's top-rated B2C and B2B eCommerce digital marketing agencies.

Like in years past, OuterBox has once again been recognized as as a leading eCommerce marketing & eCommerce SEO company, earning awards that include: "Top 5 SEO Companies in the World" (NeilPatel.com), "Best SEO Companies" (TopSEOs), "Top E-Commerce SEO Companies" (SuperBCompanies.com), "Top 10 Most Dominate SEO Companies in the US" (SEOBlog.com), and "The Best SEM Companies of 2020" (Digital.com).

"While 2020 has been a challenging year on many levels, we've seen a major uptick in the eCommerce industry as more and more companies are looking to increase online sales in light of the global pandemic," said Justin Smith, CEO of OuterBox. "As companies put an even greater emphasis on eCommerce, we've found that we can really be a valuable strategic partner for our clients. Whether in full implementation or website consulting, our goal is to help them increase online revenue. For us, it's all about driving results for our clients. When they win, we win."

To help support its growing roster of clients, OuterBox continues to add to its team of experts. With more than 70 employees and counting, OuterBox grew by more than 40% in 2020 and plans to add even more next year as the company looks to fill several key positions.

"We're so excited by the explosive growth we've seen this year and can't wait for what's ahead in 2021," said Nick Nolan, COO at OuterBox. "Our employees are what make us successful and we can't thank them enough for helping us get to where we are today."

To learn more about OuterBox, visit OuterBoxDesign.com or call 1-866-647-9218.

About OuterBox

Established in 2004, OuterBox is a nationally recognized eCommerce and digital marketing agency that specializes in web design, search engine optimization, and pay-per-click advertising. Located in Akron, Ohio, OuterBox works with clients across the U.S. who represent a variety of industries and services such as industrial manufacturing, automotive website design, software & IT, medical, fashion, legal, and more. OuterBox has also expanded its eCommerce development services, now offering Shopify website design and development services, on top of other major platforms. The company has been routinely recognized among the top digital marketing agencies in the country, using its 16+ years of experience to drive results for its clients. Learn more at outerboxdesign.com.

