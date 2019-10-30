OuterBox Moves Downtown Akron Headquarters to New Copley, Ohio Township Location

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OuterBox, Inc., an Ohio-based provider of website design, website development, and SEO services, is pleased to announce the official moving of its Akron headquarters to a new office building located in Copley Township.

CEO Justin Smith runs the digital marketing company agency with partners Jason Dutt and Nick Nolan. "This new office location is a smart choice for us and for our clients," says Smith. "The new location offers much better space for employees to work, collaborate, and meet with existing and prospective clients."

New OuterBox HQ

OuterBox had been operating in the oldest building in Akron for the last 7 years but challenges with construction, lack of parking and the need for space ultimately drove the company to make the move. The new location is only 10 minutes from the current headquarters. OuterBox did look at multiple locations in downtown Akron but wasn't able to find a suitable location.

The new Copley Township office will serve as the company's headquarters and provides more than 10,000 square feet for OuterBox employees. The state is helping with the relocation to Copley, west of Akron, granting OuterBox a state of Ohio Job Creation Tax Credit. The tax credit amount is estimated at $235,000 if the company adds 50 full-time employees by the end of 2022. OuterBox has experienced a huge growth curve with its focus on eCommerce website design and marketing services for eCommerce businesses. The company also serves lead generation clients, the B2B industry and more.

OuterBox also expanded into the Columbus, Ohio market in 2019 with a new office in the Polaris area.

For more information please contact Justin Smith at 1866-647-9218 or email us at info@outerbox.com

