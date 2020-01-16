OuterBox, Website Design and SEO Services Agency, Lands in New Copley Location

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A staple of downtown Akron's main street for the last eight years, OuterBox Inc. officially completed its move to Copley Township in December of 2019. The relocation of its headquarters comes about six months following the opening of a second satellite location in Columbus, Ohio.

The move stems from unprecedented growth OuterBox has seen over the last several years, resulting in the company outgrowing the renovated space it had called home in Akron's historic Kaiser building since 2013.

New OuterBox HQ Lobby in Copley, Ohio

The new Copley Township location provides more than 10,000 square feet of unique office space for OuterBox employees to work and collaborate. While the previous location was mostly an open floor plan, the new headquarters has large conference rooms for internal collaboration and client meetings, in addition to many smaller offices that form the building's perimeter.

The relocation also positions OuterBox well for future growth, according to OuterBox Director of Business Development Jeff Hirz. "Without having to leave Akron, our new location is significantly more convenient for our Cleveland and Columbus area clients," says Hirz. "We needed a more modern building with improved amenities and conference rooms to serve our clients better, but it was crucial to do so without sacrificing the collaborative culture we had worked so hard to foster in the Kaiser building."

Founded in 2004, OuterBox Inc. is a professional website design, web development, and digital marketing agency offering services like custom website design, eCommerce development, and search engine optimization (SEO). OuterBox also now provides online marketing services for Amazon.com sellers, including Amazon SEO and related services.

For more information, contact OuterBox Director of Business Development Jeff Hirz at 1-866-647-9218 or email info@outerbox.com. Office interior design by Gem & Clay Interiors.

OuterBox SEO & Website Design Lobby

OuterBox SEO Agency

B2B Web Design Services

