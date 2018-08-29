Outerknown Introduces Sustainable Denim And A Lifetime Guarantee With S.E.A. JEANS

S.E.A. stands for Social and Environmental Accountability, and represents Outerknown's commitment to people and planet. S.E.A. JEANS is available in three different styles, three different denims and twelve different washes and colors. Each fit is available in three different lengths and all are finished with trim and detailing that further capture the brand's coastal personality.

"Jeans are an integral part of our lifestyle, but we were adamant about producing denim only if the manufacturing process could meet our strict social and environmental standards," says John Moore, the brand's co-founder and creative director. "It was equally important for us to achieve great quality and the right look and characteristics of our denim selections."

Kelly Slater, another Co-Founder, adds, "S.E.A. JEANS is the greatest example of why we started Outerknown. Our team has pushed every boundary to make S.E.A. JEANS the most sustainable they can be. It wasn't enough to just use less water and organic cotton, we decided to put a Lifetime Guarantee on them."

Outerknown intends to highlight the full lifecycle of great denim by utilizing the "right" (responsibly sourced) fabrications to create a product that lasts a long time. Beyond a lifetime guarantee to repair or replace, the brand will accept old pairs to upcycle and ensure that they don't end up in a landfill.

The S.E.A. JEANS campaign features 14 incredible lifeguards from the North Shore Lifeguard Association and was photographed by Todd Glaser.

About Outerknown

In 2015, Kelly Slater and John Moore started Outerknown, a sustainable menswear brand established to create a connection between style and sustainability. For People and Planet is our mantra – at Outerknown, every decision is made with the highest regard for the hands that build our clothes and the world we call home.

However, making our clothes in the best way isn't the end of the story. Outerknown was started to change the fashion industry and prove what is possible. At Outerknown.com, anyone can access our Sustainability Framework, a guide to building sustainability into any apparel business.

Outerknown is sold at outerknown.com and at select premium retailers worldwide.

