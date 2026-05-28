OuterSignal Acquires Monocle, Accelerating their Vision for a Full-Stack Agentic Personalization Platform

The acquisition combines OuterSignal's personalization engine with Monocle's autonomous AI marketing agents

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OuterSignal, the agentic customer intelligence platform helping consumer businesses personalize to every customer, today announced the acquisition of Monocle (usemonocle.com), an AI-powered lifecycle marketing platform that replaces rules-based flows with autonomous, 1:1 customer journeys across email, SMS, and web.

TWO HALVES OF THE SAME PROBLEM

For years, brands have faced the same gap: surface-level or stale customer data led to generic marketing execution and lackluster customer experiences. OuterSignal was built to close the first half, deploying agents to harness publicly available data to understand, segment, and engage with the actual person behind every purchase. Monocle closes the second: its AI agents evaluate purchase intent, discount sensitivity, and engagement timing for every individual customer, then act without waiting for a marketer to build a flow. When unified, the platform delivers true 1:1 personalization - identifying who customers are and what they care about, and then activating them when, where, and how they want to be messaged.

"Generative AI makes possible the long-standing promise of 1:1 personalization, but requires a deep understanding of each and every human on the other side," said Zach Zelner, OuterSignal's co-founder and CEO. "OuterSignal tells you who your customers are. Monocle takes action with that intelligence. We're excited to combine our platforms to enable marketers to scale highly personalized experiences, agentically."

"When OuterSignal approached us, the fit was obvious," said Noam Szpiro, Monocle's co-founder and CEO. "They've taken a unique approach to tackling the upstream customer intelligence opportunity that makes a product like ours even more powerful. Together, the story is complete."

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR MONOCLE CUSTOMERS

Existing Monocle customers will continue using the product without disruption. OuterSignal will take over account management and support immediately, with deeper platform integration planned over time.

ABOUT OUTERSIGNAL

OuterSignal is a venture-backed agentic customer intelligence platform that tells brands 10x more about their customers than they know right now and uses it to build precision segments, activate VIP customers, and personalize outreach at scale. Whether it's delivering unique content to every customer, flagging celebrities, doctors, athletes, and stay-at-home moms, or running precision targeting on Meta, OuterSignal's agents find, flag, and activate every customer with unprecedented performance Learn more at outersignal.com.

ABOUT MONOCLE

Monocle is an AI-powered lifecycle marketing platform for ecommerce and DTC brands. Its autonomous AI agents replace static, rules-based marketing flows with individualized customer journeys across email, SMS, and web – optimizing offer, timing, and channel for every shopper. Learn more at usemonocle.com.

CONTACT:

Michael Shen

[email protected]

SOURCE OuterSignal