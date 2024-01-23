Outerspace Expands U.S. Footprint with Bicoastal Fulfillment Operations

The third-party logistics partner opens new warehouse in Phoenix to level up efficiency and sustainability

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outerspace , the leading high-touch operations partner for high-growth consumer brands, today announced the opening of its first West Coast warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. The 389,000-square-foot facility establishes bicoastal operations for Outerspace and offers e-commerce clients faster and more affordable shipping.

As consumers increasingly choose to shop online , investment in high-touch fulfillment logistics is a growing necessity for e-commerce brands wanting to leave customers with a lasting positive impression. And with product return rates hitting double digits , it is vital for eco-conscious brands to establish a strategy for reverse logistics to ensure returned products do not wind up in a landfill . The Phoenix warehouse will increase Outerspace's capacity as a premium logistic partner for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands.

"At Outerspace we believe a fulfillment provider should act as a true brand partner, creating smart efficiencies close to where our clients' customers live," said Ricky Choi, CEO and co-founder of Outerspace. "Over the past year, we've been laser-focused on growing our footprint to better serve our clients' needs. From starting Outerspace in a 1,500 square foot room, to now offering our clients more than a million square feet of warehouse space, this expansion is a major milestone."

Previously operating three warehouses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Outerspace will now offer faster and more affordable shipping by allowing client brands to split inventory across locations on both the East and West Coast. The bicoastal presence also creates a more eco-friendly and efficient solution for shipping products to the West Coast, rather than airfreighting orders from the East Coast.

"Our new facility in Arizona not only represents momentous growth for the company, but also demonstrates our commitment to a more environmentally responsible supply chain," from Kate Terry, Chief Commercial Officer at Outerspace. "Arizona is the perfect place for our fourth facility location as it presents our brand clients with the convenience to connect with so many neighboring states and metros. We're also proud to bring approximately 500 new logistics jobs to the Phoenix area."

Outerspace raised $30 million in Series B funding in 2022, with the goal of significantly expanding its warehouse footprint and refining its technology product. The company offers fulfillment solutions across the continental United States with its four facilities across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

About Outerspace

Founded in 2019 by Ricky Choi, Phil Moldavski, and Alexander Pessala, Outerspace works with leading consumer brands to power the best post-purchase customer experiences in the world.

Backed by investors including Prysm Capital and Tishman Capital Partners, Outerspace delivers a best-in-class operations solution through frictionless order fulfillment, skilled teams with an industry pedigree, and proprietary software designed to turn operations into a competitive advantage for the likes of Little Sleepies, Hill House, Criquet Shirts, and Nice Laundry.

