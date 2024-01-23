Outerspace Expands U.S. Footprint with Bicoastal Fulfillment Operations

News provided by

Outerspace

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

The third-party logistics partner opens new warehouse in Phoenix to level up efficiency and sustainability

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outerspace, the leading high-touch operations partner for high-growth consumer brands, today announced the opening of its first West Coast warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona. The 389,000-square-foot facility establishes bicoastal operations for Outerspace and offers e-commerce clients faster and more affordable shipping.

As consumers increasingly choose to shop online, investment in high-touch fulfillment logistics is a growing necessity for e-commerce brands wanting to leave customers with a lasting positive impression. And with product return rates hitting double digits, it is vital for eco-conscious brands to establish a strategy for reverse logistics to ensure returned products do not wind up in a landfill. The Phoenix warehouse will increase Outerspace's capacity as a premium logistic partner for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands.

"At Outerspace we believe a fulfillment provider should act as a true brand partner, creating smart efficiencies close to where our clients' customers live," said Ricky Choi, CEO and co-founder of Outerspace. "Over the past year, we've been laser-focused on growing our footprint to better serve our clients' needs. From starting Outerspace in a 1,500 square foot room, to now offering our clients more than a million square feet of warehouse space, this expansion is a major milestone."

Previously operating three warehouses in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Outerspace will now offer faster and more affordable shipping by allowing client brands to split inventory across locations on both the East and West Coast. The bicoastal presence also creates a more eco-friendly and efficient solution for shipping products to the West Coast, rather than airfreighting orders from the East Coast.

"Our new facility in Arizona not only represents momentous growth for the company, but also demonstrates our commitment to a more environmentally responsible supply chain," from Kate Terry, Chief Commercial Officer at Outerspace. "Arizona is the perfect place for our fourth facility location as it presents our brand clients with the convenience to connect with so many neighboring states and metros. We're also proud to bring approximately 500 new logistics jobs to the Phoenix area."

Outerspace raised $30 million in Series B funding in 2022, with the goal of significantly expanding its warehouse footprint and refining its technology product. The company offers fulfillment solutions across the continental United States with its four facilities across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

About Outerspace

Founded in 2019 by Ricky Choi, Phil Moldavski, and Alexander Pessala, Outerspace works with leading consumer brands to power the best post-purchase customer experiences in the world.

Backed by investors including Prysm Capital and Tishman Capital Partners, Outerspace delivers a best-in-class operations solution through frictionless order fulfillment, skilled teams with an industry pedigree, and proprietary software designed to turn operations into a competitive advantage for the likes of Little Sleepies, Hill House, Criquet Shirts, and Nice Laundry.

SOURCE Outerspace

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.