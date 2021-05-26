Outerstuff LLC excels with Whiplash agility and scalability

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiplash, one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel fulfillment services, today announced its long-term partnership with Outerstuff LLC, a top North American licensed sports apparel manufacturer serving the youth market. In the multi-year contract, Whiplash provides U.S. retail distribution and fulfillment services to the apparel maker.

Whiplash's focus on flexibility and scalability have proven integral to the manufacturer's ability to grow and succeed in the dynamic, fast-paced sports apparel market where responsiveness to consumer demand is critical. Boasting partnerships with major sporting leagues including the NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, and the U.S. Olympic Committee, Outerstuff required a technologically advanced fulfillment provider equipped to manage a complex SKU architecture and high-volume distribution to major retailers on quick turnarounds.

"We've worked with logistics providers in the past who simply weren't able to keep up with the level of pace and flexibility we needed," said Ted Feindt, VP of Operations at Outerstuff. "The Whiplash network of state-of-the-art facilities and proprietary IT systems gave us a whole new dimension to outsourced fulfillment. Since day one, our partnership with Whiplash has allowed us to completely step back from the distribution side and focus on sales—a real game-changer."

Outerstuff currently operates out of Whiplash's Los Angeles and Savannah, Ga. distribution centers, with additional facilities in these regions provided at their disposal when needed. This advanced multi-node strategy can be scaled up or down according to seasonal demand, giving the brand an unparalleled level of adaptability.

"On average, most retailers will deal with one or two seasonal peaks per year. For Outerstuff, it's as many as four or five to correspond with the onset of different sports leagues," said Scott Weiss, Vice President of Business Development at Whiplash. "For this reason, Outerstuff needed a huge amount of flexibility which Whiplash's nationwide fulfillment network was ready to provide."

About Outerstuff LLC

Outerstuff is the leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of licensed children's sports apparel for all of the major sports leagues and leading colleges in North America. Outerstuff has established itself as an industry leader in the branded youth apparel market by leveraging its in-house design team, low-cost manufacturing, sophisticated demand-planning methodology and longstanding relationships with the leagues, brands, and retailers. Outerstuff designs and produces children's jerseys, t-shirts, and other clothing items for the leading brands in American sports, including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, US Olympic Committee, and more than 200 leading colleges and universities, as well as Adidas' youth apparel. Outerstuff collaborates closely with its league and corporate partners and is viewed as a trusted partner in their apparel business. For more information, visit: https://www.outerstuff.com/

About Whiplash

Whiplash is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment and retail logistics, including end-to-end customer care, transportation, distribution, and value-added warehouse services. Its high-performance operations are supported by its namesake ecommerce platform and a suite of advanced technology solutions, enabling the multi-channel connectivity required by the retail supply chains of today and tomorrow. Operating 18 distribution centers nationwide across more than 6.5 million square feet of space in addition to its international partner network, Whiplash brings emerging and established brands the scale and vision they need to grow and succeed. For more information, visit: https://www.whiplash.com/

