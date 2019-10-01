Outerwear brand SNOWMAN NEW YORK is Calling for Creative Submissions

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SNOWMAN NEW YORK, the emerging trendsetter in urban outerwear, is calling for creative submissions for its latest campaign "Your Outerwear, Your Way." SNOWMAN NEW YORK is a brand dedicated to revolutionizing the outerwear game, bringing bold city edge to the functional down jacket. Our jackets are filled with 90/10 down, the industry max, so there is no need for additional layers. We designed our jackets with the utmost warmth in mind. Each jacket is made from 2-ply 100% water repellent nylon, which minimizes feather shed, and features like elastic lycra inner sleeves, adjustable waist and hem drawstrings, and removable hoods to allow various ways of styling to block wind chill. This means bye-bye to the walking marshmallow coats of winters past.

SNOWMAN NEW YORK, the emerging trendsetter in urban outerwear, is calling for creative submissions for its latest campaign "Your Outerwear, Your Way." SNOWMAN NEW YORK brings the highest quality down jacket in high fashion, never sacrificing an ounce of style. Based in the heart of New York city, the brand is a product of necessity for all women who set out to conquer the urban jungle.

Finally, women don't have to choose between high fashion and practicality when it comes to curating the perfect winter wardrobe. The answer to winter is as simple as zipping into your new favorite go-to jacket.

Why enter our open call? For starters, there's a great prize involved. All you have to do is show off your personal SNOWMAN NEW YORK style. We're looking for photos that explore your identity and how SNOWMAN NEW YORK plays a role in showcasing your individuality. The sky is the limit when it comes to creativity. The grand prize winner will receive $500 AND an opportunity to help style next season's SNOWMAN NEW YORK look book! Three additional entrants will be chosen at random to receive a SNOWMAN NEW YORK sample jacket from a previous season. Enter by simply: follow SNOWMANNEWYORK on Instagram, post your most creative shot that includes any down outerwear, and send the JPEG to PR@snowmannewyork.com. Entry begins on 9/30/19 and closes on 10/7/19. Evaluation for entry will be based on uniqueness and creativity of the post, so don't be afraid to embrace what makes you stand out!

