OutFit Training Seeks Qualified Partners to Expand Brand within Florida

Boutique Mobile Fitness Brand looks to develop in Naples, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Orlando

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OutFit Training – the veteran-founded, mobile outdoor fitness company – has announced plans to bring its one-of-a-kind group and private fitness training vans to other areas of Florida through franchising. The brand has named Naples, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville and Orlando as its initial priority cities, and is seeking entrepreneurs who are passionate about building their own health & fitness business.

Named a 2023 Top Brand by Franchise Journal, OutFit Training was founded in 2021 and is now Florida's leading outdoor fitness program. OutFit Training has expanded to Atlanta, Georgia and has added several locations within its home market of Fort Lauderdale. The brand initially aims to bring three vans and one multi-unit opportunity to each city. OutFit chose Florida as its springboard to national expansion because of the state's climate, volume of parks & open spaces, large population, and outdoor culture.

"We see the demand for fitness services in Florida and the other concepts already on the market," said Randy Hetrick, CEO & Founder of OutFit Training. "OutFit is a fitness industry disruptor, taking high-intensity interval training and creating community based outdoor sessions that allow Floridians to take advantage of the beautiful geography they call home. OutFit business owners will be introducing their communities to a revolution in boutique fitness."

OutFit seeks fitness professionals, veterans, and entrepreneurs who want to combine their passion for a healthy lifestyle with an affordable business ownership model. At a fraction of the cost of traditional fitness studios, OutFit Training provides franchisees with everything they need to thrive in the fitness space. Each van is equipped with a gym's worth of TRX® training equipment, and franchisees enjoy a full range of support by OutFit's headquarters team as well as a network of industry-leading preferred vendors. Franchisees have the opportunity to create flexible schedules, and receive extensive training in business, technology, and fitness operations – as well as one of the industry's lowest startup investments at less than $100,000. The brand's franchise opportunity appeals to qualified candidates seeking an affordable buy-in, low-overhead business, with an opportunity to generate cashflow and break even quickly.

Randy Hetrick, a Navy SEAL veteran who served the country for more than 14 years, founded OutFit Training in Fort Lauderdale in 2021. Throughout his military career, Hetrick was deployed on missions around the world, where access to physical training equipment was extremely limited. While deployed on a counterpiracy operation he devised an ingenious training harness, leveraging bodyweight as resistance – that would ultimately transform the fitness industry. In 2004, he founded TRX -- the company that would commercialize his invention, TRX Suspension Trainer®, and transform it into one of the most popular exercise systems on the planet. Hetrick noticed the surprising absence of any reliable mobile fitness providers to the great outdoors. This sparked the idea for what would become the OutFit Training: a technology-enabled mobile fitness network providing outdoor group and personal training services. In 2021 he formed a new company and registered a trademark for the name, OutFit, and the franchise that is now changing the landscape of fitness was born.

To learn more about OutFit Training, or for interest in the opportunity to own an OutFit franchise in your community, please visit https://outfitfranchise.com/florida/.

About OutFit Training 
Founded in 2021 and franchising since May of 2023, OutFit Training is the premiere, tech-enabled mobile fitness brand bringing boutique group fitness and personal training to the great outdoors. OutFit is young but growing fast and now operates territories in 2 states with several more under development. The Veteran-owned brand offers free family memberships to municipal 1st Responders in the cities it serves and has quickly established itself as a leader in mobile fitness franchising. OutFit offers workouts suitable for everyone, at all levels of fitness. As a proud supporter of the U.S. military & 1st Responder communities, OutFit also provides veteran and active-duty 1st Responders and military personnel & their spouses a preferred discount to its initial franchise fee. For more information, please visit https://outfittraining.com/.

