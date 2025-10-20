Outfit7: Teeth and Treats Take Over My Talking Tom Friends in Halloween Update

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a Halloween mashup! Released only three months ago and already downloaded over 40 million times worldwide, the game's first major update is packed with five all-new, interactive activities-from messy cooking and face painting to dentist makeovers and gadget repairs. Players can dress characters in themed outfits, explore spooky neighborhoods and homes, and dive headfirst into creativity, chaos, and Halloween fun.

What's New

Teeth and Treats Take Over My Talking Tom Friends in Halloween Update

Cooking Activity & Outfits: Whip up wild dishes in a free-flow kitchen. Drag, slice, mix, sizzle, plate, and decorate-characters react differently to every creation. Players can also dress characters in six themed outfits-Chef, Waiter, Cook, Picnic Boy, Burgerino, and Picnic Girl-with 21 color variations each, perfect for messy fun and Halloween-themed creativity.





Dentist Activity: Transform messy mouths into sparkling smiles at the Clinic. Players remove food and debris, brush teeth, rebuild missing pieces, polish, and add playful decorations. Decorated teeth remain on characters until the end of the game day, letting players enjoy the results of their handiwork.





Face Painting: At Talking Angela's Makeup Station, players assign characters, select designs, and paint within stencils. Stickers can be added for extra flair, and mistakes can be erased anytime. All designs reset at the start of each session, providing a fresh canvas for creativity and playful self-expression.





At Talking Angela's Makeup Station, players assign characters, select designs, and paint within stencils. Stickers can be added for extra flair, and mistakes can be erased anytime. All designs reset at the start of each session, providing a fresh canvas for creativity and playful self-expression. Talking Ben's Workbench: Repair broken glasses, RC cars, skateboards, or game consoles. Step-by-step instructions guide players through each task, and offer a hands-on, satisfying experience that makes every repair feel like an accomplishment.

Halloween Everywhere

From the moment players enter the game, the Halloween spirit is everywhere. Neighborhoods and character homes are festively decorated, complete with subtle spooky touches in every room. The fridge is stocked with seasonal favorites like "Witch Hat Pancakes" and "Zombie Sandwiches," while six special Halloween outfits - Werewolf, Mummy, Vampire, Pumpkin, Alien, and Bruja - add extra frightful flair (three of them even come with special VFX). Alongside seasonal costumes, food, and decorations, every activity ties into a fully immersive Halloween experience..

Ready to Jump In?



Cook, decorate, fix, and defend with Talking Tom and his friends - where sparkling teeth, sizzling treats, and nonstop Halloween fun await. Download now.

Note: Some features may be subject to different pricing and availability.

ABOUT MY TALKING TOM FRIENDS 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Tom Friends 2 takes virtual pet gameplay to the next level in an interactive neighborhood where players can explore, play, and create their own stories. Join Talking Tom, Angela, Becca, Hank, and Ben - now teenagers - as they embark on exciting adventures through fun locations like the arcade, water park, and science center. Customize homes, enjoy immersive activities, and experience real spoken dialogue. My Talking Tom Friends 2 offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Discover more HERE.

Contact:

