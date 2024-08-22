Outform Completes Strategic Transaction to Enhance Retail Innovation and Drive Sustained Growth

Outform Transitions to New Ownership Structure Led by Affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outform Group, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, "Outform" or the "Company"), a global leader in retail marketing innovation, today announced that it has been acquired by an investor group led by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus").

Outform is renowned for its comprehensive services in the retail marketing sector, including display production, agency services, and distribution spanning the entire merchandising execution lifecycle. The Company is committed to delivering outstanding in-store brand experiences and customized solutions for some of the world's most recognized brands and retailers. Outform combines top-tier creative and technological capabilities from ideation and design to production and implementation.

With this transaction, the Cerberus-led investor group has provided an increased capital commitment, fortifying the Company's foundation as it embarks on a new chapter of growth. This new ownership structure will provide Outform with enhanced flexibility to invest in the capabilities and reach of its platform. The Company will remain under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Ariel Haroush, with the support of a deep senior leadership team, including President of Sales Mike Doody, Chief Operating Officer Mike Toro, and others.

Ariel Haroush, CEO of Outform, stated, "This strategic transaction marks a pivotal moment in our journey to redefine the retail landscape and deliver world-class service to our clients. Our talented and innovative global team is poised to capitalize on emerging market opportunities and drive sustainable growth. We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Cerberus as we relentlessly pursue our vision of shaping the future of retail through groundbreaking innovation and exceptional customer experiences."

Mike Doody, President of Sales, added, "At the heart of our business has been a steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and excellence for our clients worldwide. As we move forward, we are eager to invest further in the strength of our offerings and platform, reinforcing our reputation as a partner of choice."

Joseph Naccarato, Chief Credit Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Cerberus Business Finance, commented, "Outform is a dynamic platform with a proven track record of delivering comprehensive and innovative marketing solutions to a prestigious roster of global clients. We look forward to collaborating closely with Ariel and the team to achieve our shared vision of providing best-in-class capabilities that drive results for customers."

About Outform

Outform is a global retail marketing company that specializes in creating tangible consumer engagements that elevate, connect, and humanize brand experiences. Bringing together experts in research, strategy, design, innovation, and manufacturing, Outform creates unforgettable retail brand experiences and displays globally. Our legacy and commitment are to help clients around the world build custom, end-to-end visual merchandizing solutions. The Company's "Dare to Innovate" ethos focuses on delivering a shopper-first, data-driven approach that ensures a seamless experience across diverse environments. Outform serves retailers and consumer brands worldwide through its operations in the US, Europe, Israel, and China. For more information, visit www.outform.com .

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $65 billion in assets across complementary credit, real estate, and private equity strategies. We invest across the capital structure where we believe our integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Our tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies as they seek to achieve strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors. For more information about our people and platforms, visit us at www.cerberus.com .

