OUTFRONT Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with "Strength of Our Raíces" OOH Campaign

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT) launched a special OOH campaign celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month entitled "Strength of Our Raíces," honoring 25 Hispanic and Latinx leaders across a variety of industries. The campaign is currently running on OUTFRONT's digital billboards across the country, with emphasis in markets with large Hispanic and Latinx populations.

The campaign's theme is inspired by the idea of roots (raíces) and of culture as a foundation for strength and growth. The creative, designed by OUTFRONT's in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, includes the words "Strength of our Raíces" and is personalized with each honorees' name, photograph, and occupation. The bold colors and sun motif, further denote the courage of the Hispanic and Latinx community which the campaign celebrates. The campaign will run for the duration of Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15.

"OUTFRONT is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month and honor these leaders on our billboards right in their communities," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT.

Campaign honorees include:

Natalia Alavrez , Director, Selyco Capital

, Director, Selyco Capital Josef Vann , EVP/Director of Sales, iKahan

, EVP/Director of Sales, iKahan Michael P. Davidson , CEO, Adler

, CEO, Adler Paula Blackmon , City Councilwoman, City of Dallas

, City Councilwoman, John Morales, Climate Change and Hurricane Specialist, NBC

Begoñe Cazalis, Director of Communications,The Everglades Foundation

Omar Narvaez , City Councilman, City of Dallas

, City Councilman, Roland Sanchez Medina, Chairman of the Board of the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Jaime Resendez , Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, City of Dallas

, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, Josse Moreno, Council Member District 2, City of Dallas

Alex Corrales, CEO, Worcester Housing Authority

Martin Alfaro , Director of Business Development, AL DÍA News

, Director of Business Development, AL DÍA News Marino Garcia , Attorney, Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley

, Attorney, & Shipley Martha Morales , VP & General Mangaer, Caesars Entertainment

, VP & General Mangaer, Caesars Entertainment Gaston Legorburu , CEO, GlueIQ

, CEO, GlueIQ Alex Zequeira , Headmaster, Saint John's High School

, Headmaster, Saint John's High School Jesus D. Suarez , CEO, Renaissance Medical Group

, CEO, Renaissance Medical Group Jorge E. Eduardo-Mangui and Ivan Enrique Mangui-Velez , Founde and CEO of Aroma Depot

and , Founde and CEO of Aroma Depot Susana De Anda , Co-Founder and Executive Director, Community Water Center

, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Community Water Center Carol Castillo-Frucher , Multicultural Pillar Lead & Executive Director, PHD Media

, Multicultural Pillar Lead & Executive Director, PHD Media Claudia Romo Edelman , Founder and CEO, We Are All Human Foundation

, Founder and CEO, We Are All Human Foundation Marlon Cespedes , Owner, Quattro Signs & Graphics

, Owner, & Graphics Manny Alfonso , President, The A Group

, President, The A Group Eric D. Batista , Acting City Manager, City of Worcester

, Acting City Manager, Jorge Ferraez, Publisher at Latino Leaders Magazine

To find out more about the campaign, please visit https://www.outfrontmedia.com/hispanic-heritage-month-2022.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contacts:

INVESTORS:

Stephan Bisson

Investor Relations

(212) 297-6573

[email protected]

MEDIA:

Courtney Richards

Communications & Event Manager

(646) 876-9404

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.