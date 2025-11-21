Strategy Centers on Live Sports as a Core Experiential Driver and Includes an Exclusive Partnership with Wasserman Live

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) today announced the expansion of its premium experiential division, elevating Patrick Cresson to vice president, asset development & events, and Chris Mallen to senior director, sports marketing & partnerships. These appointments underscore OUTFRONT's commitment to being the leader of in-real-life (IRL) media and driving client impact at major cultural events across the country.

OUTFRONT Expands Experiential Marketing Focus Ahead of Major 2025-26 Sports Events and Other Cultural Tentpoles

OUTFRONT's upcoming lineup of tentpole events presents major opportunities for brands to deepen engagement with consumers. This includes a focus on live sports, where OUTFRONT connects clients with passionate audiences at scale through high-impact, contextual, IRL marketing experiences.

Among the major sporting events in 2025-26 where OUTFRONT is developing unique brand opportunities are Super Bowl LX on February 6 in Santa Clara, California; and the World Cup, hosted across multiple U.S. cities starting June 11, 2026. Last month, OUTFRONT announced a partnership with the Bay Area Host Committee to deliver immersive brand experiences surrounding these marquee events. This week, OUTFRONT was named an Official Media Partner of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and it will support major events coming to the market.

Building on this momentum and with an eye toward creating even greater value for clients in the year ahead, OUTFRONT today announced an exclusive partnership with Wasserman Live to bring its leading branding, signage, custom fabrication, live event production, and experiential operations capabilities to OUTFRONT clients, including the Super Bowl.

Gina Patel, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Wasserman Live North America said, "With 2026 shaping up to be a landmark year for U.S. sports and entertainment, our new partnership with OUTFRONT couldn't come at a better time. At Wasserman Live, creating unforgettable experiences is what drives us, and this collaboration amplifies our ability to deliver world-class projects on an even greater scale. Together, we're poised to create lasting impact and unlock new opportunities for our clients and fans alike."

Other sporting events coming up in the next year include the Formula 1 events in Las Vegas (November) and Miami (May), NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles (February), the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (March), MLB Opening Day (March), the Boston Marathon (April), the NCAA Men's and Women's Final Four in Indianapolis and Phoenix (April), the Kentucky Derby (May), to name a few.

Additional tentpole events beyond sports include New York Fashion Week, the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, San Diego Comic-Con, and dozens of other cultural moments spanning culture, music, sports, food, and entertainment.

During the upcoming tentpoles, OUTFRONT will collaborate with host cities, event sponsors, brands, and agencies to create temporary IRL activations made possible by the Company's creative vision, deep understanding of local communities, and strong relationships with strategic partners.

"These events present premium opportunities for brands to activate contextual campaigns that tap into the excitement in each given market, extending cultural moments beyond an event's venue and into the city itself," said Cresson. "During this summer's U.S. Open, for instance, brands reached fans above and below ground throughout the city — from subway cars wrapped with Morgan Stanley or IHG branding, to Danone's ads in several MTA transit stops and our giant Penn Digital location, engaging thousands traveling between Times Square, Grand Central, and the Citi Field station."

Additionally, during the recent New York City Marathon, among the many brands that took advantage of OUTFRONT's top-tier offerings included Citizens Financial Group, Ladder, New Balance, On Running, Strava, and Under Armour.

In his new role, Cresson leads the development of exclusive, immersive, large-scale activations nationwide, from large-format building wraps and branded environments, to innovative technologies that connect brands with audiences in powerful, real-world ways. For over 20 years, Cresson has combined a relentless focus on results with a passion for leading teams and launching innovative, high-impact sales initiatives across industries. Since joining OUTFRONT in 2018, he has overseen significant growth, increasing the New Orleans market size through consistent sales innovation and entrepreneurial leadership, including a major effort around Super Bowl LIX.

A 10-year OUTFRONT veteran, Mallen steps into the role of Senior Director, Sports Marketing & Partnerships after leading strategic initiatives that connect brands with audiences through impactful OOH campaigns. Prior to OUTFRONT, he built a strong foundation in sports brand marketing with NBA franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as Division I collegiate athletics. Passionate about bridging the gap between media and sports, Mallen leverages his dual-industry experience to craft innovative marketing solutions for teams, leagues, conferences, and brands. His expertise in brand and performance marketing, business strategy, and development have enabled him to deliver results and lead high-performing teams in both sectors.

ABOUT OUTFRONT

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

