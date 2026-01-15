OUTFRONT Joins ANA as First Out-of-Home Strategic Partner

OUTFRONT to Bring In-Real-Life Media and Real-World Brand Presence to ANA's Most Influential Marketing Forums

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT today announced that it has joined the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) as a Strategic Partner for 2026, becoming the first out-of-home media company to participate in the ANA Strategic Partner program. Through the partnership, OUTFRONT will engage across ANA programs and initiatives throughout 2026, bringing the power of in-real-life (IRL) media to the association's most influential stages.

"The ANA is pleased to welcome OUTFRONT Media as a Strategic Partner for 2026," said Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA. "Out-of-home plays a powerful role in how brands connect with people in the real world, and OUTFRONT brings unmatched scale, creativity, and cultural relevance. We're excited to have OUTFRONT join our Strategic Partners, alongside some of the biggest and most prominent brands in the world, to help shape the future of marketing."

As a Strategic Partner, OUTFRONT will maintain an active presence across ANA events and initiatives, including the flagship ANA Masters of Marketing Conference, the association's most influential annual gathering of senior brand marketers. Stacy Minero, CMXO of OUTFRONT, will also join the ANA CMO Growth Council.

"OUTFRONT elevates brands in the real world, where culture is shaped every day," said Nick Brien, CEO of OUTFRONT. "Joining the ANA as its first out-of-home Strategic Partner allows us to bring that real-world perspective directly into conversations with today's leading marketers. We're excited to contribute how IRL media drives relevance, trust, and impact for brands at scale."

OUTFRONT's participation reflects the growing role of IRL media as a dynamic, data-driven, and creatively powerful channel—one that enables brands to show up in physical environments, influence culture, and connect with audiences, from the world's largest brands to those shaping communities locally.

Through the partnership, OUTFRONT will collaborate with ANA leaders and members to share insights on how brands can leverage IRL media to drive innovation, creativity, effectiveness, and cultural impact as part of modern marketing strategies.

About the ANA

The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) is the definitive voice of the marketing industry. Since 1910, we have set and advanced the agenda for marketing transformation, connecting over 1,600 member companies to an influential global network, insights and resources that drive growth. Our members represent 20,000 brands and $400 billion in annual marketing investment. Through industry-leading research, the CMO Growth Council, and our proprietary Growth Agenda and Practices, the ANA empowers marketers to shape the future of marketing and create lasting impact for their organizations and the industry.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

CONTACTS

Public Relations:

Courtney Richards

OUTFRONT Media

646-876-9404

[email protected]

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group for OUTFRONT Media

212-986-7080

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

212-297-6573

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.