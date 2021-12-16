OUTFRONT Media Acquires Out Of Home Assets In Grand Rapids

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) announced it has acquired 29 Digital and 87 Static faces from Grand Rapids Outdoor, 90% of which are in the Grand Rapids metropolitan area with the balance in Detroit. These new assets expand OUTFRONT's portfolio within the Grand Rapids area – making the OOH company's inventory invaluable for advertisers looking to target consumers in the market.

Grand Rapids is among the fastest growing metropolitan areas in Michigan, with a thriving downtown and flourishing suburbs. OUTFRONT's inventory provides unprecedented coverage to the west side of the state. The premium digital assets and traditional static billboards add to the existing plant, providing unparalleled exposure for clients in this booming city.

"This acquisition adds to our presence in Grand Rapids, complementing and extending our coverage across Michigan's second largest market," said Jeremy Male, CEO of OUTFRONT. "We are excited to have the ability to offer our clients more access to the growing audience in Grand Rapids – especially with a multitude of digital displays in high profile areas."

