OUTFRONT Media and AdQuick Form Exclusive Commercial Partnership and Strategic Equity Investment to Accelerate How IRL Media Campaigns are Built, Measured, and Executed

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest and most-trusted IRL media companies in the U.S., today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with AdQuick, Inc., a leading platform for out-of-home (OOH) advertising planning, buying, and measurement. The partnership provides that AdQuick will license its OOH sales cloud product to OUTFRONT for an initial three-year period, including an exclusivity period, and OUTFRONT will invest up to $20.0 million in AdQuick, at agreed milestones. The collaboration brings together OUTFRONT's premium national footprint and AdQuick's technology platform to accelerate innovation and performance across IRL media.

The partnership will deliver a more streamlined, end-to-end workflow for planning, executing, and measuring campaigns. The integration will unify data-driven planning and inventory workflows across roadside, transit, and digital out-of-home, helping advertisers and agencies move from plan to launch faster while improving transparency and reporting.

What this partnership will enable:

Smarter planning : standardized audience and market insights to build and compare plans across formats



: standardized audience and market insights to build and compare plans across formats Faster execution: simplified packaging and workflow handoffs from planning into activation



simplified packaging and workflow handoffs from planning into activation Better measurement: unified reporting that connects plan inputs to delivery and measurement outputs, including support for OOH measurement alongside other channels

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with one of the industry's most innovative and respected media companies," said Chris Gadek, CEO of AdQuick. "This partnership amplifies what AdQuick does best: giving advertisers a unified way to plan, buy, and measure OOH media across channels, while unlocking speed, precision, and performance."

AdQuick's platform will help OUTFRONT streamline sales operations, accelerate go-to-market efforts, and deliver integrated reporting that closes the loop from planning to execution to measurement. Importantly, the partnership will not alter AdQuick's core marketplace dynamics: AdQuick will continue to operate its marketplace on an open basis, maintaining consistent access and standard commercial terms for all participating media owners.

"By partnering with AdQuick, we can simplify how advertisers and agencies build plans around OUTFRONT's premium assets and get to measurable outcomes faster, with clearer reporting from planning through post-campaign analysis," said Premesh Purayil, Chief Technology Officer of OUTFRONT Media. "This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in innovation that helps advertisers drive stronger business outcomes and build lasting brand value."

Together, AdQuick and OUTFRONT are helping shape the future of OOH and IRL Media by unifying the tools needed for smarter planning, streamlined execution, and measurable results.

AdQuick is the all–in–one AI-powered technology platform that makes out–of–home advertising easy to plan, purchase, and measure. By connecting advertisers to an unrivaled marketplace of media owners and layering proprietary data and automation, AdQuick enables marketers to launch targeted, measurable OOH campaigns in minutes—not months. Headquartered in New York, AdQuick supports out-of-home advertisers, agencies, and publishers in more than 40 countries.

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

