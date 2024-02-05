OUTFRONT Media Celebrates Black History Month with Inspiring OOH Campaigns, Ad Age Partnership, and Community Collaborations

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out-of-home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., is proud to announce its extensive plans for Black History Month. This year's celebration features inspiring out of home (OOH) initiatives, a renewed partnership with Ad Age for the Black Creative Excellence Campaign, and impactful collaborations with communities committed to preserving and promoting Black history.

OUTFRONT & Ad Age join forces for the second year, highlighting Black creative excellence in celebration of Black History Month, with inspiring stories featured across OUTFRONT's out of home assets nationwide.

For the second consecutive year, OUTFRONT is partnering with Ad Age for its annual Black History Month feature celebrating Black creative excellence, which debuted on February 1. The project highlights key moments in the careers of inspiring and influential creators, who are featured on OUTFRONT's digital media across the U.S. During the campaign, billboards will showcase creatives who make an impact on the industry; the street-level & transit locations will incorporate a QR code directing commuters to learn more about the full Black Creative Excellence series on AdAge.com. OUTFRONT's Midwest Regional Creative Director, Nicole Mapp, kicks off the campaign with an essay on AdAge.com about her work with Color Of Change.

Color Of Change builds upon its 2021 campaign "Until Justice Is Real" by expanding with transit OOH inventory, along with billboards in multiple markets across the country. The creative, designed by Fufu and Grits, a Black-owned and Black-led creative studio, merges the past and future of Black History in a simple, bold, and digestible way that speaks to the large target audience to encourage action.

'Moments in Culture' celebrates Black History Month with the series Visions of Black Masculinity. This series showcases new captivating works from talented and up-and-coming Black artists of today. This series is a continuation of the Moments by OUTFRONT partnership with Artsy, and will run throughout the month of February in major transit systems across the country, including New York's MTA, Miami-Dade County's MIA, and BART in SF.

'Moments in Art' invites commuters to explore identity in the photographed work "Wigs." Pulling from MoMA's collection,"Wigs" was captured by the world renowned African-American Photographer, Lorna Simpson. In this work, Simpson explores the history of African American hairstyles and conventions of beauty.This series is an extension of OUTFRONT's partnership with MoMA and will be featured in New York's MTA for the month.

In addition to the AdAge, Color Of Change & Moments partnerships, the Sweet Auburn District and Big Bethel Church in the Historic MLK district of Atlanta launch an OOH campaign centered around Martin Luther King Jr. The district will be decorated with colorful billboards featuring giant lettering to welcome visitors to the Sweet Auburn District, where "dreams, justice, and peace start." The campaign aims to bring awareness to the historic Martin Luther King & Sweet Auburn District, designated as a Historic Landmark area since 1906, and underscore OUTFRONT's commitment to promoting the importance of Black History in historically significant locations.

Other brands and organizations are using OUTFRONT Media to connect with contextually relevant messages this month. Among them is 'Man Up" in Memphis, TN, for an impactful OOH campaign promoting the organization's mission. Man Up focuses on providing students in high poverty, urban, and rural communities, particularly male students of color, access to high-quality male teachers and advancing policies that promote equity in K–12 schools. The campaign is featured on digital billboards and mobile platforms, urging men of color to "be impactful, be men of color teachers." OUTFRONT is committed to supporting initiatives that drive positive change and equity in education.

Additionally, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is also part of the celebrations this month. Billboards in the Philadelphia area will be advertising the museum's Black History Month events, including a Family Festival on February 4 and another celebration on February 9.

"As we celebrate Black History Month, we are honored to amplify Black voices, promote historic districts, and support educational initiatives," said Liz Rave, Vice President, Marketing at OUTFRONT Media. "Through our diverse campaigns and partnerships, we aim to inspire, educate, and celebrate the rich history and contributions of the Black American community. Initiatives such as these further the embodiment of OUTFRONT's purpose."

OUTFRONT's celebratory and client campaigns will run throughout February, engaging communities and fostering a deeper understanding of the cultural heritage and achievements of the Black American community.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

OUTFRONT Media Contacts:

Matt Biscuiti Courtney Richards The Lippin Group OUTFRONT Media +1.212.986.7080 (646) 876-9404 [email protected] [email protected]





Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

212-297-6573

[email protected]



SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.