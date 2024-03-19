Advertisers to Have the Ability to Reach Millions of People with Thousands of active Liveboards Inside Nearly All of the MTA's Subway Stations Across All Five New York City Boroughs, and in Key Parts of Long Island and Metro-North Railroad Systems

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT), one of the largest out of home media (OOH) companies in the U.S., continues to be at the forefront of innovation and digitization in the industry with the expansion of programmatic capabilities in transit advertising. The company is actively expanding its rollout of programmatic in New York City's MTA system, which will cover nearly all of the MTA's subway stations – with the potential to reach more than four million daily trips from New Yorkers and tourists – along with commuter rail stations in the surrounding areas.

OUTFRONT Media Continues to Push Digitization of OOH Forward with Significant Expansion of Programmatic Transit Advertising in NYC

In 2023, OUTFRONT conducted a successful pilot launch of programmatic capabilities on over 900 Digital and Video Urban Panels (DUPs/VUPs) outside MTA subway entrances and exits. With this rollout, advertisers will also be able to programmatically access thousands of Liveboards inside stations. These digital signs, in a variety of formats, can be used to reach desirable audiences with brand messaging according to several variables – including time of day, day of the week and location. The additional Liveboards will bring the total of programmatically enabled signs to 3,800 – across 436 stations in all five boroughs (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens and Staten Island), as well as 30 stations in Long Island and 18 Metro-North Railroad stations.

This expansion creates America's largest programmatically available full-motion transit network.

"Transit advertising's ability to impact consumers along their daily journeys and multiple times throughout the day brings phenomenal, contextual reach at a time when brands are seeking innovative ways to make digital connections in the face of cookies going away, a fragmented media world, and other challenges," said Neil Shapiro, OUTFRONT Media's Vice President of Programmatic. "Add DOOH's natural brand safety, flexibility, speed to market, audience targeting, and measurement, and now, the ability that programmatic provides to see comprehensive campaign reporting in one platform and you've got one of the most powerful tools on the market."

Among the advertisers to take advantage of this expanding digital capability are The Trade Desk, Fresh Pet, the National Basketball Association (NBA), a major high-end department store, and a well-known hotel chain, all with exceptional results.

"Given our longstanding advertising relationship with OUTFRONT, we knew they would be a great partner to work with on the MTA's programmatic DOOH launch," says Jeff Kerestes, Director of Digital Marketing at The Trade Desk. "OUTFRONT was able to make it a seamless process within our DSP and to provide clear value for our media investment."

"Programmatic OOH continues to be a major part of our digital media mix and we're thrilled to be able to extend our holiday game messaging to Outfront Liveboards as another integral touchpoint to reach fans throughout their day," said Tammy Henault, NBA CMO.

Strategically located in high-dwell environments with minimal distractions, programmatic DUPs/VUPs and Liveboards utilize static and video ads to capture the attention of consumers and create deeper brand engagement. OUTFRONT's comprehensive post-campaign report includes impression delivery, spend and timing of ad plays.

"The expansion of OUTFRONT's programmatic offering was perfect timing for our Fresh Pet campaign as transit advertising plays a key role in the consumer's path to purchase," said Jonathan Conway, COO, Talon. "We are excited to be first to market across this inventory alongside Place Exchange in the delivery of precisely targeted messaging via our in-house DSP, Atlas.

To learn more about how brands can benefit from OUTFRONT's programmatic transit advertising network, watch this video.

OUTFRONT assets are available through our programmatic partners: Vistar, Place Exchange, and Hivestack.

Contact [email protected] for specs and more information.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

