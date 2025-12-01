OUTFRONT Names Twitter Veteran Stacy Minero as New Chief Marketing & Experience Officer

"Stacy brings deep expertise in brand building and cross-platform storytelling to the team, along with a sharp understanding of how media, marketing, and technology intersect to shape modern brands," said Nick Brien, CEO of OUTFRONT. "Her unique background will accelerate OUTFRONT's leadership in IRL marketing and strengthen how we help brands show up in culture, connect with communities, and create the kinds of real-world moments that matter."

Minero is an exceptional leader whose career sits at the center of creative innovation, storytelling, and the creator economy. At Epic Games, she helped shape global marketing strategy for Unreal Engine, leading cross-industry campaigns that showcased how the technology powers creativity across entertainment, design, and live experiences, while helping accelerate product adoption and commercial growth. At Twitter, she launched and led Twitter ArtHouse, elevating creators to produce standout brand campaigns and contributing to the growth of Twitter's advertising business by positioning the platform as a vibrant destination for video and global conversation. Earlier in her career at Mindshare and Mediavest, she guided cross-platform campaigns for American Express, Coca-Cola, P&G, and Hershey, blending TV, digital, social, out-of-home, and experiential to build impactful brand moments. Minero brings a bold, modern vision for brand building—experience that will help elevate OUTFRONT's voice and deepen how brands connect with audiences in meaningful ways.

Joining from Verizon, Abhi Vyas is a visionary digital marketing executive with a demonstrated history of driving transformative growth at the intersection of technology and consumer engagement. His expertise lies in using AI-driven personalization and data to reach targeted audiences and shape brand narratives in ways that are both authentic and effective, leading to significant increases in conversion and customer engagement.

"Abhi's passion for AI-driven innovation and his ability to use technology, data, and storytelling to demonstrate the value of IRL marketing with OUTFRONT make him an exceptional addition to the OUTFRONT team," said Brien. "His proven success in driving high-quality lead generation and measurable business impact will elevate OUTFRONT's performance marketing efforts and help fuel deeper brand connections for the company."

Together, Minero and Vyas bring a powerful blend of brand strategy and technology-driven performance expertise, strengthening OUTFRONT's ability to redefine out-of-home media and IRL marketing. Recent partnerships reflect how marketers are using OUTFRONT's canvases to spark cultural impact. With Google DeepMind, OUTFRONT supported "Imagine If…", which turned New York City subway stations into an AI-powered art gallery. In Los Angeles, Steph Curry's team used OUTFRONT's placements to promote his book "Shot Ready" with a billboard aligned to the moon's path, generating widespread intrigue and social conversation. OUTFRONT is also preparing to support major cultural moments in 2026, including the Super Bowl and the World Cup. With Minero and Vyas joining the leadership team, OUTFRONT is poised to build on this momentum and elevate what IRL marketing can achieve.

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

