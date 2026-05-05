Series to Spark Conversations by Spotlighting Words and Wisdom from Five Content Creators Including: Vivian Tu, Doctor Mike, Nimay Ndolo, Frankie Grande and Shira Lazar

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT (NYSE: OUT), one of the largest and most-trusted IRL media companies in the U.S., today announced the launch of its new Moments by OUTFRONT series with Creators 4 Mental Health, in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. Throughout May, transit riders across New York City will see curated messages of affirmation, wisdom and hope from influential creators whose social media presence on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube uniquely positions them to help transform everyday commutes into moments of reflection and encouragement.

OUTFRONT Partners with Creators 4 Mental Health for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Creators 4 Mental Health is a global movement bringing resources, education, research, and advocacy to the creator economy – so creators and their communities can thrive without stigma or barriers on social media. Through this collaboration, these creators extend into the real world, amplifying their impact beyond screens and into shared culture spaces.

The campaign will run across OUTFRONT's high-impact transit portfolio including Liveboards, Urban Panel, and Livecard MAX formats in NYC – bringing these messages to one of the most diverse and dynamic audiences in the country in a transit system that averages more than four million trips per day. Creators being featured reach more than 40 million across socials:

"I'm honored to be a part of this campaign, and to shine a bright light on why mental health is as important as one's physical health," said Doctor Mike Varshavski. "All of us can do more to educate folks on the resources available, while also destigmatizing the concept of someone asking for help in the first place."

"Creators pride ourselves on authenticity, and there is nothing more authentic than saying, we all need to prioritize our mental health!" said Vivian Tu. "Conversations around overall well-being allow all of us to feel better connected and less alone. Mental health is wealth!"

"This partnership between Creators 4 Mental Health and OUTFRONT is a powerful step forward in making mental health visible in our everyday environments," said Shira Lazar, Founder Creators 4 Mental Health. "When messages like this show up in shared public spaces, it sends a clear signal that mental health matters, to our communities, to our culture, and to the future we're building together."

"Purpose-led campaigns have the power to move people in meaningful ways but only when they show up where people are living their lives," said Liz Rave, VP of Marketing at OUTFRONT. "By bringing trusted creator voices into IRL media, we're extending conversations around mental health beyond the screen and into the real world, transforming everyday moments into opportunities for connection, reflection, and impact."

Moments by OUTFRONT content programming delivers daily entertainment and information to ridership across transit systems in five major U.S. metropolitan cities. Content programming is designed to contextually connect with a diverse and vibrant community.

Website references and third-party hyperlinks included in this press release have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites and hyperlinks is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

About Creators 4 Mental Health

Creators 4 Mental Health (C4MH) is a first-of-its-kind initiative built by creators, for creators, dedicated to making mental well-being a core pillar of creator culture. Founded by Emmy-nominated host and What's Trending creator Shira Lazar, C4MH equips creators with tools, research, and community support to navigate the unique challenges of digital life. Through advocacy, mindfulness, and data-driven storytelling, C4MH champions a healthier, more sustainable future for creators, their communities and the industry at large. For more information, visit: creators4mentalhealth.com

OUTFRONT Media Contacts:

Matt Biscuiti

The Lippin Group

212-986-7080

[email protected]

Courtney Richards

OUTFRONT Media

646-876-9404

[email protected]

Stephan Bisson

OUTFRONT Media

212-297-6573

[email protected]

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.