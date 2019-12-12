OUTFRONTmedia.com Recognized by the 2019 Davey Awards and 2019 dotCOMM Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT), one of the nation's largest out of home advertisers, today announced that its website has received high honors from two prestigious industry awards. The site took Silver in the 2019 Davey Awards for 'Professional Services Website,' and won Platinum in the 2019 dotCOMM Awards for 'Business to Business Website.'

"It is an honor to be recognized by both the 2019 Davey Awards and the 2019 dotCOMM Awards for our website," said Jason Kuperman, Chief Product Experience Officer at OUTFRONT Media. "Our website continues to play an increasingly larger role in how we deliver best-in-class services to our customers, and reflects our commitment to continue to drive a strong visual identity for OUTFRONT across all of our relevant customer touch points."

In 2018, OUTFRONT unveiled its brand refresh focusing featuring a new visual identity and a new brand message, "The United States of Audiences." This new direction came to life through OUTFRONT's redesigned website not only through the visual design, but also by organizing the site around OUTFRONT's customers, providing them navigation options and content that fit their specific needs as an audience of the site.

OUTFRONT worked with Oomph Inc. and CapGemini to bring the new design to life, focusing in on making the site content relatable to all of its users. At the core, OUTFRONT has the ability to understand its audiences, and bring them messaging that they will identify with. As the company continues to evolve, the creative website dynamic will reflect its commitment to these audiences.

The Davey Awards focus on intelligence, out-of-the-box thinking, and exceptional execution, while the dotCOMM Awards honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication.

To check out OUTFRONT Media's website, visit https://www.outfrontmedia.com/

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

OUTFRONT Investors: Media Contact: Gregory Lundberg Carly Zipp (212) 297-6441 (212) 297-6479



greg.lundberg@outfrontmedia.com Carly.Zipp@outfrontmedia.com

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

Related Links

http://www.outfrontmedia.com

