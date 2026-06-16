OUTKICK SEES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES IN MAY 2026

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News - Sports, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick saw significant growth across all categories in May 2026 with 11.8 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, up 207% versus April 2026, 56 million total multiplatform views, up 176% versus April 2026, and 61 million multiplatform minutes, up 26% versus the prior month, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 17.1 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 18th out of over 350 sports entities in May 2026. The platform finished ahead of Draft Kings, AP News-Sports, Complex Sports, The Ringer, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick's growth has been driven by its willingness to cover stories that most sports outlets overlook and to feature voices offering unique perspectives on the issues shaping sports today. In May, that included leading the coverage around biological male AB Hernandez winning multiple events at the track and field championships and interviewing Martina Navratilova to discuss the transgender movement in sport."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram in May 2026, OutKick saw over 663,500 social actions, up 45% versus the prior month and over 6.3 million total video views on Facebook, X and YouTube. according to ComscoreSocial.***

OutKick's growth this month comes after recently announcing that it has integrated with Fox News Digital to continue its expansion and give readers more access to the platform's authentic coverage through the FoxNews.com homepage and app.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, May 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, May 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, May 2026, Report Date: 06/15/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture, and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on FoxNews.com/OutKick as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by Fox Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit FoxNews.com/OutKick.

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OutKick Press Contact:

Brian Karpas

212-301-9966

[email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC