Outlaw Light Closes 2025 as a Category Challenger and Positioned for Accelerated Growth in 2026

Beloved light beer brand enters the new year with major chain partnerships, national recognition and investor momentum

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlaw Light Beer has finished off 2025 as the fastest-growing independent light beer in the U.S., marking a clear shift from emerging player to established category competitor. With record retail placement, expanded nationwide distribution and growing national visibility, Outlaw Light enters 2026 poised to compete alongside legacy domestic light-beer brands as retailers look for momentum-driven challengers.

Throughout this year, Outlaw delivered meaningful scale across retail and wholesale channels, securing placements with national grocery and club chains including Kroger, Walmart, Costco, Publix, Safeway, Whole Foods, BJ's Wholesale, Harris Teeter, Lowe's Foods, HEB, ABC, Food City, Total Wine and Albertsons, alongside expanded convenience store distribution with Circle K, QuikTrip, Buc-ee's and Murphy USA. It also deepened its alignment with leading distributor partners across the AB InBev, Molson Coors and Constellation networks, building the foundation typically associated with category leaders.

Outlaw exited 2025 with over 1,000,000-case-equivalent annual run rate, with December marking its second-highest shipment month of the year, and is forecast to ship approximately three times that volume in 2026. The brand expanded into new and returning markets throughout the year, including Texas, Florida, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, Washington, Idaho and Oregon, and closed the year available in 48 states, with West Virginia and Hawaii confirmed for early 2026.

The year also marked a change in Outlaw's visibility, launching multiple national activations and partnerships, including its expanded relationships with HARDY including a limited-edition Can Campaign supported by experiential promotions and concert ticket giveaways and Koe Wetzel . It also diversified its offerings, introducing Outlaw Beer Tea and rolling out co-branded Koe packaging in select markets, broadening its retail presence while maintaining focus on its crisp, easy-drinking profile.

Outlaw's momentum extended beyond retail, earning recognition across business, beverage and culture media and reinforcing its position as a credible challenger in a crowded category. Highlights and honors in outlets including special segments on Mad Money with Jim Cramer, FOX Business News with Charles Payne, PEOPLE, Brewbound, Ad Age, MergerMarket, Food & Beverage Magazine and industry podcasts helped define Outlaw's role as a premium-quality light beer built by an independent brewing team competing directly with established players.

"Our focus has been earning space the hard way — by performing where it matters most, at retail," said Ari Opsahl, CEO of Outlaw Light Beer and Tivoli Brewing Co. "We're not built to outspend the largest brands, but we can outwork them on the shelf. When retailers see pull-through and incremental growth, that conversation changes."

As Outlaw looks ahead, spring 2026 resets represent a defining inflection point. After entering 2025 as a newcomer in many regions, it now approaches resets as an established brand with a track record. The company forecasts expanding from approximately 6,750 chain placements in 2025 to more than 32,500 in 2026, driven by additional chain partnerships, deeper placement in existing accounts and increased retailer confidence in challenger brands that deliver volume.

To support anticipated demand, Outlaw is investing $2.5 million into production upgrades at its La Junta, Colorado, facility while selectively expanding contract brewing to maintain quality and consistency at scale. The company also continues to invest in Outlaw teammates, growing its nationwide sales and field teams to support local markets and retailer relationships.

"Our category hasn't changed much in decades, and consumers are responding to brands that bring something different," Opsahl said. "Retailers are looking for partners that can grow the light-beer segment, not just protect it. We're entering 2026 with data, discipline and a system built for performance."

Outlaw is hyper-focused on expanding distribution in existing markets, furthering its chain partnerships, continuing brand storytelling and disciplined innovation tied to retail initiatives. The company has also approved a $25 million capital raise from its current Outlaw investor group for 2026 to support marketing, production, infrastructure and long-term growth.

With national awareness rising and spring resets approaching, Outlaw Light enters 2026 positioned not just to participate in the light-beer conversation — but to reshape it.

For more information, please visit OutlawBeer.com . To find an ice-cold Outlaw near you, visit OutlawBeer.com/where-to-buy/ .

ABOUT OUTLAW LIGHT BEER

Brewed by Tivoli Brewing Company, Outlaw Light Beer represents a legacy of resilience, innovation and craftsmanship. With roots dating back to 1859, Tivoli has endured Prohibition and natural disasters, emerging stronger each time to create exceptional beers. Outlaw embodies this spirit with its crisp, easy-drinking and refreshing profile, designed for those who appreciate hard work and good times. Recognized as a Rising Star in the 2025 Brewbound Awards, Outlaw Light is a better beer done right and is celebrated for pushing boundaries and delivering real flavor, quality and character. More resilient than the average beer company and more fun, Outlaw is a celebration of dreamers and doers, crafted with pride for everyone's enjoyment. For additional information, please visit OutlawBeer.com or follow along on Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

