OutletGuard Introduces a Simple Way to Babyproof All Those Other Wall Outlets

SEATTLE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket protectors, those ingenious plug-in plastic covers for electrical outlets within easy reach of kids have been around for years; they solve an essential problem but leave all those other household wall outlets exposed. OutletGuard completes the Circle of Home Safety, providing an easy and attractive way for parents to cover coaxial connections, ethernet jacks, and USB outlets. This affordable, snap-on, patented product is now available at myOutletGuard.com.

For OutletGuard Solutions founder Ryan Ames, his new company's flagship invention was born out of a brief but terrifying moment at home. His baby son was playing and fell back against the wall, grazing his head on an exposed coaxial stud. Had he hit the wall with more force, what turned out to be a bruise could have been a major injury. When Ryan went to the hardware store for a solution, he soon realized the baby-proofing section had electrical outlet protectors, cabinet door locks, and childproof door handles, but nothing to protect curious kids from cuts, scuffs and shocks around all those other wall outlets in his modern home. Ryan also noticed that many of the unused outlets in his own house were filled with dust and pet dander. This discovery set into motion his quest to fill a void in the baby-proofing industry.

Ryan sketched his concepts and worked with a professional product design team to bring them to life. Sold as a set, the OutletGuard variety pack contains five core outlet-sized protection products: Coaxial, Ethernet AC+USB, and two USB covers, one each to cover top and bottom-mounted receptacles. Each variant has a square, flush faceplate backed by the appropriate male style plug-in that easily snaps right into each matching receptacle.

"Like most parents, I'm constantly on the lookout for simple life hacks to keep my kids safe," said Ryan Ames. "For a couple of bucks, it's now super easy to protect kids from injuries, owies and mild shocks, while protecting sensitive data outlets from dirt, grime, and pet dander." OutletGuard matches the most common outlet plate color, bright white, allowing these outlets to blend into the wall when not in use.

OutletGuard Solutions is a new home products innovation company, based in Seattle. The company's initial product line, The OutletGuard Variety Pack, is available at myOutletGuard.com and will soon be sold at select brick and mortar retailers.

