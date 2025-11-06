Outlets of Mississippi to Host High-Flying Holiday Event to Assist Veterans

Seven Days for the Troops and Purple Heart Homes Founder Scott Burns will sit atop a 15-foot

tower at the center November 8 to 14 to raise funds and awareness

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outlets of Mississippi, the area's only outlet shopping center, and Seven Days for the Troops & Purple Heart Homes, a veteran-owned nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those who have bravely defended our nation, are excited to mark the organization's 20th anniversary with a special celebration from November 8 to November 14.

(Marine Corps veteran Scott Burns, above, will raise funds and awareness for Seven Days for the Troops & Purple Heart Homes at The Outlets of Mississippi, November 8 to 14. Photo credit: The Outlets of Mississippi)

To raise awareness and funds that will provide essential assistance, including mobility aid and personal necessities, directly to our veterans, Marine Corps veteran and double amputee Scott Burns will undertake a remarkable challenge: he'll reside atop a 30-foot tower at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, Miss. without descending for an entire week, from 10 a.m. on November 8 through noon on November 14.

"We have a deep commitment to our community and our veterans," said Kathy Hackshaw, Director of Retail at Outlets of Mississippi. "This partnership helps amplify the mission and serves as a place where we can bring awareness to the larger community, especially now at the start of the holiday season."

Founded in 2003, Seven Days for the Troops has remained steadfast in its mission to support disabled veterans and their families. The organization understands firsthand the unique challenges faced by those who have served, and it is driven by a commitment to provide assistance, resources, and a sense of community. Over the past two decades, Seven Days for the Troops has impacted countless lives through programs focused on mental health support, job training, and social reintegration.

"Our journey over the last 20 years has been both challenging and rewarding," said Burns, Founder of Seven Days for the Troops. "We have witnessed the resilience of our veterans and their families, and it has been our privilege to serve them. This event is not only a celebration of our past but also a renewed commitment to our mission and stamina."

On Saturday, November 8 at 10 a.m., Burns will be escorted to the tower by members of the Shamrock Spirit Riders Motorcycle Club.

Throughout the week, musical performances located at the Plaza:

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Leah Rose

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Travis Dunlap

5:00/5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Band

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 9

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Jessie Howell

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: Jodie Ross

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Southwind Band

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 10

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Simpatico

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Hannah Gilmore

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Whispering Trees Duo

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: 3D Acoustic Trio

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 12

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: Phil Yarbrough

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Mason Lasseter

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

12:00/12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Band escorts Scott comes down from the tower

Donations can be made on site outside the Food Court, or by participating in the online auction, to be found at https://go.rallyup.com/7days4thetroops2.

"Join us in making a difference in the lives of those who have given so much for our freedom," Hackshaw said. "Together, we can honor their service and support their transition back into civilian life."

About The Outlets of Mississippi

At 325,000 square feet, the Outlets of Mississippi is the largest outlet shopping destination in Mississippi. It is one component of The Connection, a unique, 166-acre destination at the Crossroads of the South that combines "Shop. Stay. Dine. Play." with retail, food and beverage, family-friendly entertainment and hospitality locations.

Located minutes from the capital city of Jackson in the city of Pearl, the outlet shopping destination features a collection of leading designer and name brands including Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Bath & Body Works, Coach Outlet, Carter's Babies & Kids, Michael Kors, Banana Republic Factory Store, Gap Factory Store, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Chico's Outlet, Levi's®, adidas, Nike Factory Store, and Under Armour®, PUMA among many more, which offer every day savings of up to 65 percent off regular retail prices. Visit www.outletsofms.com for more information including a complete store directory, sale and special event information and driving directions.

About Seven Days for the Troops

Seven Days for the Troops is a nonprofit organization based in Jackson, Mississippi, founded and operated by disabled veterans. Our mission is to provide support, resources, and advocacy for veterans and their families, ensuring they receive the assistance they need to thrive after their service. Through various programs and community engagement, we aim to empower veterans and foster a sense of belonging within the community.

