Outlier Patent Attorneys Uses Data to Deliver Superior Results for Intellectual Property Clients

Recently rebranded San Antonio-based patent law firm utilizes unique data analysis approach to provide superior patent approval success rates for IP clients

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based patent attorney Samar Shah has launched a boutique patent law firm, Outlier Patent Attorneys (formerly Shah IP Law), to serve the needs of startups and emerging companies that seek to patent their intellectual property (IP) technology and software. The firm consists of a team of experienced IP patent attorneys located in markets throughout the U.S.

Samar Shah, Founder, Outlier Patent Attorneys
Outlier leverages data to develop an individualized patent strategy for each of its clients, which ultimately delivers better outcomes for these companies. The firm enjoys a 90% patent allowance rate, versus the industry average of 64%. This means that patents filed by Outlier are approved 90% of the time. In addition, Outlier IP's patent rejection rate is 1.7 versus the industry average of 4.2 times before final disposition. Overall, Outlier clients save an average of $9,000 per patent application as a result of the firm's significantly lower patent rejection rate.

"At Outlier, we use business strategy and data analytics to advise our clients on which specific aspects of their intellectual property to focus on for seeking patents," said Outlier Patent Attorneys founder Samar Shah. "We consult, strategize and advise our clients based on the business and industry data we analyze through several of our benchmarking and valuation tools."

These Outlier analytics include:

  • Competitor Benchmarking
  • Venture Capital Benchmarking
  • Patent Valuation

"Our strategic and analytical processes also allow us to counsel clients on when it is NOT advisable to file a patent, based on the competitive landscape," Shah said. "In addition, our analytics tools help us help our clients to better budget for the patent application costs, based on their individual IP situation and their industry's competitive landscape."

"My favorite thing about working with Outlier is facts. We were told, right out of the gate, here are your chances of success, looking at the data, and here are the valuable opportunities," said client Alberto Piña, Co-Founder and CEO of PorchPass.

According to Shah, the data analytics methods the firm utilizes are what sets it apart from other IP patent law firms across the country. In addition, the Outlier law firm's team of attorneys includes experienced patent experts in the areas of software; biochemistry; biologics; chemical and mechanical technology; medical diagnostic systems; and electrical technology. In addition to serving U.S.-based clients, Outlier is also well-positioned to work with international companies that want to file U.S. patents.

"The Outlier team understands that is not the volume of patents that get filed, but the value of patents that get filed," said client Shaun Edwards, Founder and CEO of Plus One Robotics.

About Outlier Patent Attorneys
Outlier Patent Attorneys is a boutique law firm that specializes in filing intellectual property patents. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the firm's attorneys are located in markets across the United States. For more information, visit outlierpatentattorneys.com.

