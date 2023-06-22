Outlier.org and Golden Gate University Collaborate to Offer Google Career Certificates for College Credit

High school dual enrollment and corporate learning programs have a new pathway for offering Google's popular Career Certificates for credit

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outlier.org, a leading provider of high quality online courses, and Golden Gate University (GGU) are partnering to launch a new way for students and professionals to earn college credit while obtaining in-demand job skills from leading tech companies like Google.

Starting this fall, several of Google's Career Certificates will be offered through Outlier.org and facilitated by GGU faculty in structured cohorts and term schedules. This collaboration will support learner completion while also earning transferable college credit from GGU at an affordable cost. The Certificates equip people with job-ready skills for in-demand fields including data analytics, digital marketing & e-commerce, IT support, project management, and UX design. Outlier.org's program can be completed in four to eight months of part-time study—with no degree or experience required.

After finishing the program, Google Career Certificate graduates get free access to a one-stop shop for career resources to help them grow in their career including 1-on-1 coaching, interview prep resources, and resume builders. Interested graduates of the program can also connect with an employer consortium of over 150 companies—including American Express, T-Mobile, Walmart, and Google—that consider them for relevant roles.

"Professional certificates are a proven method for getting ahead in the workplace, and now there is an easy way to earn college credit for them," said Aaron Rasmussen, CEO and Founder of Outlier.org. "We firmly believe that this offering holds immense value across various contexts, from high school dual enrollment programs to corporate learning initiatives that empower employees to successfully upskill and earn college degrees."

Outlier.org has gained recognition for providing high-quality, affordable college courses in partnership with prestigious institutions. By incorporating Google Career Certificates and other industry-leading programs from companies like Salesforce and IBM into its course offerings, Outlier.org is helping to bridge the gap between career-oriented training and traditional academia. Students now have an additional way to earn college credit while acquiring practical knowledge and expertise through Google's renowned professional certification programs.

Initially, Google Career Certificates on Outlier.org will be available to high school dual enrollment and corporate learning programs. Thomas A. Edison CTE High School in New York City will be among the first to make this opportunity available to over 200 students this fall.

"This offering from Google, Outlier.org, and GGU provides high school students with a unique opportunity to gain job-relevant skills and college credit simultaneously," said Moses Ojeda, Principal of Thomas A. Edison CTE High School. "It's an innovative model that we look forward to bringing to our students."

These credit-bearing certificates will also be available to students enrolled in Degrees+ , an associate degree program offered by Golden Gate University on Outlier.org that uniquely brings together the best of a college education with career-relevant industry certificates. Together, GGU and Outlier.org will play a crucial role in creating supplemental content and assessments, building the curriculum into a traditional term schedule, and guiding learners through Google's Career Certificate programs.

"GGU is committed to offering practical, relevant education that prepares students for success in today's competitive workforce," said Dr. David J. Fike, President of Golden Gate University. "We look forward to providing students the scaffolding and support needed to realize the significant value they will gain from successfully completing and earning college credit for one of Google's professional certificates."

Students or organizations interested in learning more about how to access these credit-bearing professional certificates through Outlier.org can visit the following pages:

Degrees+ students: www.outlier.org/collections/degree-ggu

Corporate learning programs: www.outlier.org/pages/employer

High school programs: www.outlier.org/pages/high-school-partnerships

About Outlier.org

Outlier.org empowers students to earn their degree with the best instructors without the debt. Students choose from for-credit courses and degree programs taught by leading instructors at Yale, MIT, and Harvard and enjoy a rigorous online learning experience with cinematic video, access to 1-on-1 tutoring, AI-proctored assessments, and active learning material. All Outlier.org courses and degree programs are transcripted by either the University of Pittsburgh or Golden Gate University.

About Golden Gate University

Golden Gate University , a private nonprofit university in the heart of San Francisco's financial and high-tech district, empowers working adults to achieve their professional goals with nationally renowned undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Founded in 1901, GGU has been a leader in online education for nearly three decades, and its programs offer maximum flexibility for modern students. GGU graduates join nearly 70,000 alumni.

Media Contact

Charlotte Ward

[email protected]

