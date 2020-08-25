Outlier.org Expands Catalog With Two Stunning New Courses: Astronomy & Statistics

The launch of the new courses follows a groundbreaking year for Outlier.org, whose debut courses, Calculus I and Introduction to Psychology , redefined online higher education with their quality and effectiveness. Students taking those courses achieved a C-grade or better at a rate comparable to their peers in traditional, in-person college settings–a milestone that points to a future where an online college education is just as effective as in-person classes.

The new courses will continue to follow Outlier.org's award-winning approach. For $400, less than 1/6th the cost of a traditional college course, Outlier.org students enjoy a world-class learning experience that combines cinema-quality lectures with transferable college credits, 1-on-1 tutoring, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge, active learning techniques.

"I am so excited to bring the wonders of space to Outlier.org students," said Dr. Michelle Thaller, an astrophysicist and Outlier.org instructor. "Everyone should have a sense of our place in the universe and the Introduction to Astronomy course provides that and much more."

"The past few months have shown that, more than ever, students need reliable access to top-quality higher education," said Aaron Rasmussen, Founder and CEO of Outlier.org. "We are thrilled to work with some of the best minds in statistics and astronomy to bring more courses to Outlier.org students, even in the midst of everything that's happening in the world."

Both courses were produced using remote-filming techniques that enabled instructors to record lectures safely during the pandemic. By sending instructors remote cinematography setups in the mail, and providing guidance on creating makeshift studios in their homes, Outlier.org was able to continue to create incredibly high-quality courses during a global crisis.

In order to better serve student needs, Outlier.org is also announcing the introduction of rolling cohorts, beginning in Fall 2020. This means that new course terms will begin every two weeks, allowing students the flexibility to fit their college coursework around their schedules.

Prospective students can sign up for Introduction to Astronomy and Introduction to Statistics via a wait list.

About Outlier.org

Created by the Co-Founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers the most beautiful, effective online courses in the world, available to anyone for a price of $400. Learning from leading professors from universities like Yale, MIT, Columbia and Cornell, students earn transferable college credits for a fraction of the cost of standard tuition.

About Introduction to Astronomy

Introduction to Astronomy teaches students everything from the Big Bang to the ultimate fate of the universe, along with the story of how we fit in. The course is taught by a group of world-class instructors that includes NASA scientists, astrobiologists, astrophysicists, and the chief science officer of the American Museum of Natural History.

About Introduction to Statistics

This course covers basic Statistics principles and techniques, designed to develop students' data analysis and critical thinking skills. Students will gain data analysis tools to help them better understand the world, and make better decisions. Taught by four renowned instructors, Introduction to Statistics includes real-world examples, including how cheese consumption affects education, the effects of gender and aging on Hollywood actors' careers, and the real chances of winning big in Las Vegas.

Contact:

Solange Pittet

[email protected]

SOURCE Outlier.org

Related Links

https://outlier.org/

