Outlier.org Launches College Writing I Course Increasing Access to World-Class Higher Education

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Outlier.org , an online education platform committed to increasing access to quality higher education and reducing student debt, announced the launch of its new College Writing I course.

In this cutting-edge course led by Professor John Kaag from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, students will develop a priceless "writing toolbox". Professor Kaag is joined by 6 guest lecturers who are all celebrated writers in their own right, including journalist Peter Catapano from The New York Times and Jad Abrumrad, founder of Radiolab. Additional guest lecturers include Melvin Rogers, professor at Brown University, Eilleen Pollack, professor at the University of Michigan, Chloé Cooper Jones, author of "Easy Beauty", and playwright Tori Sampson.

Its new College Writing I course enables students to complete their writing requirements for just $400, which is less than 1/6th the cost of a traditional college course. Students who complete the course are granted three transferable credits through the University of Pittsburgh, creating a more affordable and flexible option for students everywhere.

"Now more than ever, writing well is imperative for success," said Aaron Rasmussen, Founder and CEO of Outlier.org. "We continue to focus on creating a higher education experience that benefits students no matter who they are or where they're from and are thrilled to be able to offer this often-requested course."

Through Outlier.org, students enjoy a world-class learning experience through cinema-quality lectures, 1-on-1 tutoring, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge, active learning techniques, all with real transferable college credits. College Writing I is the twelfth addition to Outlier.org's catalog, which spans mathematics, liberal arts, and business courses including Calculus I, Introduction to Financial Accounting, Introduction to Psychology, College Algebra and more. The wide selection enables students to access an affordable way to explore different majors and overarching career paths.

Created by the Co-Founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers beautiful, effective online courses that earn students transferable college credit for a fraction of the cost. In addition to featuring cinema-quality lectures, Outlier.org courses are taught by some of the most charismatic figures in academia, including instructors from Yale, MIT, and Columbia, and are transcripted by the University of Pittsburgh, a top 60 school. Students enjoy a top-quality learning experience that includes access to 1-on-1 tutoring for math courses, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge, active learning materials. In keeping with the company's mission to increase access to top-quality higher education and reduce student debt, each course is priced at just $400.

