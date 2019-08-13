Outlier.org Launches World-Class, For-Credit College Courses for $400

Beginning today, interested students have the opportunity to enroll in each of the courses to earn transferable college credit in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh. Unlike traditional options for online education, these courses are cinematically filmed and taught by some of the brightest minds in academia, including professors from Harvard, Yale, Columbia, and Cornell. For $400, about one-fifth the cost of a traditional college course, Outlier.org students will enjoy a world-class learning experience that includes access to 1-on-1 tutoring, AI-proctored assessments, dynamically-generated problem sets, and cutting-edge, active learning techniques.

"Today, access to the highest quality education is gated by geography, socioeconomic status, and unnecessary scarcity," said Aaron Rasmussen, Founder and CEO of Outlier.org. "All that we care about at Outlier.org is that you're prepared to take our courses. If you can pass a qualifying pretest, then we're excited to give you access to the best education in the world."

"We are very excited to partner with Outlier.org and we look forward to continuing to explore possibilities to increase access to higher education in ways that inspire and advance the lives of students from all walks of life," said Ann E. Cudd, Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor at the University of Pittsburgh.

"I'm so bored of hearing people say that they hated learning Calculus," said Hannah Fry, associate professor of mathematics at UCL and an instructor for Outlier.org's Calculus I course. "This is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful, powerful ideas ever conceived by the human mind, and it frustrates me to no end that many students have had all of the joy and pleasure quashed out of the subject. Outlier.org is different. The team knows how to make beautiful ideas come to life on the screen. The course that we've created together is warm, inviting and sympathetic. But most importantly, it's effective. I believe that it is a world-class education from the comfort of your computer screen and I'm incredibly excited to be a part of it."

At a time when millions of Americans are weighed down by trillions of dollars of student loan debt, it's imperative that universities embrace technological solutions that provide young people with viable options for gaining a world-class education. Together, Outlier.org and the University of Pittsburgh are pioneering the future of online education with effective, top-tier courses that give students the flexibility and affordability they need to complete their education, without sacrificing quality.

About Outlier.org

Created by the Co-Founder of MasterClass, Outlier.org offers the most beautiful, effective online courses in the world, available to anyone for an introductory price of $400. Learning from leading professors from universities like Yale, MIT, Columbia and Cornell, students earn transferable college credits for a fraction of the cost of standard tuition.

About the University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh, founded in 1787, is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in the United States and today ranks among the top U.S. public universities. Through its exceptional research strength, top academic programs, pioneering faculty, staff, students and alumni and relentless pursuit of its mission to leverage knowledge for society's gain, Pitt makes a difference in the lives of individuals, communities and the world.

About Calculus I

This course teaches students the calculus, including single variable functions, limits, continuity, derivatives, mean value theorem, applications of the derivative, motion problems, optimization, antiderivatives, integrals, and the fundamental theorem. Students in Outlier.org's Calculus I course can choose to learn from among three outstanding educators, including Hannah Fry of University College London, Tim Chartier of Davidson College, and John Urschel of MIT.

About Introduction to Psychology

This course introduces students to the fundamental principles of psychology, along with the major subjects of the field's inquiry. The course consists of 19 topics, each taught by a leader in the field, including Paul Bloom of Yale, Jay Van Bavel and Marjorie Rhodes of New York University, and David Pizarro of Cornell.

Contact:

