MIAMI, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte is home to a vibrant business community, boasting a variety of companies that offer exceptional work environments and opportunities for career growth. These companies prioritize employee well-being and professional development, making them desirable places to work for job seekers in the area.

The best companies to work for in Charlotte include Albemarle, Belk, Honeywell, Bank of America, Duke Energy, Electrolux AB, Allen Tate Realtors, AmWINS, Babcock & Wilcox, and Moore & Van Allen including Outliers Consulting Solutions.

These companies have been recognized for their positive work environments, employee satisfaction, and the diverse opportunities they offer.

Outliers Consulting Solutions (OCS) has positioned itself as the best company for innovation and success in the field of sales and marketing. Founded by the visionary , OCS is one of the fastest-growing privately owned firms on the East Coast.

With a primary focus on educating and coaching young entrepreneurs, OCS is dedicated to equipping individuals with the skills necessary for personal and professional success.

OCS's reputation as a trusted partner is underscored by their main client, AT&T, a globally recognized brand. This partnership has not only solidified OCS's position in the market but has also enabled it to provide unparalleled value to their clients.

With 15% of their payroll cost dedicated to team education and development, OCS ensures that their employees are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills required for success.

OCS's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by their accolades, including being recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Charlotte for four consecutive years.

This recognition is a testament to OCS's dedication to creating a supportive and competitive atmosphere where team members can thrive.

OCS's success can be attributed to their unique approach to increasing market share. By focusing on creating win-win situations for their clients, OCS has been able to continually grow their portfolio and expand into new markets. With plans to promote three managers to entrepreneurs and to travel to new cities, OCS is poised for continued success in the coming year.

At the heart of OCS's success is their passionate and hardworking team. With a focus on brand marketing, retail sales, and national expansion, OCS's team of professionals is dedicated to delivering a 100% return on investment for their clients' marketing dollars. This commitment to results is what sets OCS apart from their competitors and has made it a trusted partner for businesses looking to grow and succeed.

OCS's remarkable growth trajectory is evident in their annual performance reviews. Over the past two years, OCS has seen an impressive 24% increase in their annual review, marking a significant leap from the 18% and 12% growth in the preceding years. This upward trend reflects OCS's commitment to continuous improvement and strategic expansion.

In line with their expansion goals, OCS is excited to announce their partnership expansion to a new location on April 29th. This move not only signifies OCS's confidence in their business model but also opens up new avenues for growth and collaboration. By expanding their presence to new markets, OCS is poised to further solidify their position as a leader in the sales and marketing industry.

As OCS embarks on this new chapter of growth, it remains steadfast in their dedication to excellence and innovation. With a focus on nurturing talent, fostering partnerships, and delivering exceptional results, OCS is poised to continue their journey of success and redefine industry standards for years to come.

ABOUT OCS

Outliers Consulting Solutions , based in Charlotte, is not just a company; it is a symbol of excellence and innovation in the world of sales and marketing. With a focus on leadership, education, and results, OCS is poised to continue their upward trajectory and redefine the industry standards. As OCS continues to grow and expand their reach, it remains committed to their mission of increasing market share for their clients while providing opportunities for their team members to build their futures.

