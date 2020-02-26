Outlook into the Aerospace 3D Printing Market to 2027 - Featuring EOS GmbH, GE Aviation and Materialise NV Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace 3D Printing Market by Industry Type, by Vertical Type, by Material in Application Type, by Printer Technology Type and by Region - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aerospace 3D printing market is estimated at US$ 1,860.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 16.9% over the next five years to reach US$ 6,717.4 million in 2027.

The history of 3D printing in the aerospace industry traces back to 1988 with some A&D companies beginning experimentation with the technology. Over the years, the adoption of 3D printing technology in the aerospace industry has increased owing to its benefits such as fabrication of parts with complex geometries, reduced weight, less scrap, and on-site part fabrication.

Currently, the penetration of the 3D-printing technology in the aerospace industry is at nascent stage (<1%) but is subjected to grow at the highest rate among all the technologies (3D printing, AFP, ATL, compression molding, casting, etc.) in the foreseen future, assisting the technology to gain strong foothold in the aerospace industry.



The aerospace industry currently accounts for a share of 16.8% of the 3D-printing market and is likely to grow at a fast rate in years to come, generating huge growth opportunities for the market participants. Both aircraft as well as engine manufacturers, have eagerly been relying on the technology in order to develop lightweight parts.

Some of the factors driving the market are listed below:

Increasing production rates of the best-selling aircraft programs such as A320 and B787

Introduction of fuel-efficient variants of aircraft programs such as B777x and A320neo

Growing satellite industry

Increasing production of LEAP engines

Exceptional benefits of 3D printing technologies across the supply chain of the aerospace industry

Advancements in 3D printing technologies

Rising Collaborations & Partnerships



The market is witnessing a consequential number of strategic collaborations/partnerships to develop mainstream applications. For instance, Norsk Titanium, a Norway-based company, has collaborated with NDTL, Pratt & Whitney, and TURBOCAM International to develop and test integrally bladed rotor (IBR) via 3D printing to be used within turbine engines. Similarly, Boeing in collaboration with Norsk Titanium is working on titanium structural components for its 787 Dreamliner jet.



Aerospace 3D Printing Market Share Analysis by Verticle Type



The aerospace 3D printing market is segmented based on the vertical type as hardware, software, material, and services. The services segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period, owing to the use of a wide range of materials to print engine and structural components. Furthermore, the development of new materials to 3D print components to withstand high temperatures and extreme environment is likely to boost the demand for 3D-printing materials in the years to come. Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, are expediting the adoption of this technology in order to achieve the faster production process, to reduce the wastage, and to shorten the supply chain.



Aerospace 3D Printing Market Share Analysis by Industry Type



Based on the industry type, the aerospace 3D printing market is segmented into Civil Aviation, Military Aircraft, and Spacecraft. Civil aviation is expected to be the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. GE Aviation is the major company that has already started producing engine components in mass-volume using 3D printing technology. Rolls-Royce is another engine manufacturer that started making 3D-printed parts for its engines including Trent. Other major engine OEMs are also on the same path and have been working hard for the development of 3D-printed parts. Furthermore, increasing passenger traffic is creating a higher demand for new aircraft. Airlines are demanding lightweight aircraft in order to enhance their profitability. Major airframers are increasingly working for the development of advanced technologies including 3D printing in order to develop lightweight parts at a faster rate.



Aerospace 3D Printing Market Share Analysis by Application Type



Based on the application type, the market is segmented into engine components, structural components, and space components. All three applications are expected to expand with a significant CAGRs over the next five years, owing to increasing aircraft deliveries coupled with growing penetration of lightweight materials and the development of parts with high precision at reduced time. However, engine components are estimated to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by a high focus of major engine manufacturers including GE, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce to develop engine parts of turbofan engines using the 3D printing technology. GE Additive and Pratt & Whitney prove to be the game changers in the aerospace 3D-printing engine segment in which GE Additive to hold the preeminent position.



Aerospace 3D Printing Market Share Analysis by Region



In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace 3D printing during the forecast period. The region is the world's manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of many large-to small-sized OEMs, tier players, and raw material suppliers. Major 3D printer manufacturers are also located in the region to cater to the growing regional demand for 3D printers as well as materials. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing aerospace 3D printing market in the same period, primarily driven by an increasing presence of OEMs and tier players to tap the growing demand from the key economies such as China, Japan, and India.

