Outlook into the Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market (2017 to 2025) - Increasing Demand for ToF Sensors from the Automotive Industry Drives the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market to grow with a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



This report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for ToF sensors from the automotive industry

Growing adoption of 3D cameras in smartphones and increasing use of such smartphones

2) Restraints

Multiple reflection associated with the ToF sensor reduces its adoption in several applications

3) Opportunities

Growing deployment of industry 4.0 and rising adoption of 3d machine vision systems in end user industries

Segments Covered

The global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user industry.



The Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type

RF-modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors

Range-gated Imagers

Direct ToF Imagers

The Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application

AR & VR

Robotics & Drone

Machine Vision

3D Imaging & Scanning

LiDAR

The Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Gaming & Entertainment

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include:

ams AG

Boardcom Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Renesas Electronics

SparkFun Electronics

Terabee S.A.S.

Chirp Microsystems

LUCID Vision Labs

MikroElektronika

Quanergy Systems

What does this report deliver?



Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Highlights

2.2. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Projection

2.3. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market



4. Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type

5.1. RF-modulated Light Sources With Phase Detectors

5.2. Range-gated Imagers

5.3. Direct ToF Imagers



6. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application

6.1. AR & VR

6.2. Robotics & Drone

6.3. Machine Vision

6.4. 3D Imaging & Scanning

6.5. LiDAR



7. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Consumer Electronics

7.3. Gaming & Entertainment

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Aerospace & Defense



8. Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Region 2019-2025

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type

8.1.2. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry

8.1.4. North America Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type

8.2.2. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry

8.2.4. Europe Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Product Type

8.4.2. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by End User Industry

8.4.4. RoW Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market

9.2. Companies Profiled



