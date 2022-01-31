Outlook on Data Center Sustainability in 2022

DELAVAN, Wis., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new year arrives, Wisconsin data centers seeking to implement more sustainable practices are partnering with Liberty Mechanical Inc. Our New Year's pledge is to help our data center customers make practical changes for increased data center sustainability for the long-term.

The need for meaningful, quick change is clear. Data centers are faced with a unique opportunity to play a meaningful role for positive change by setting clear, ambitious goals towards reducing their environmental impact and utilizing energy efficient cooling solutions in their mission critical facilities.

Liberty Mechanical designs, installs, and maintains cutting-edge HVAC solutions for the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, with the core goals of providing your data center with a cost-effective, more sustainable, higher-precision climate control system. Liberty Mechanical enters the new year with a focus on delivering superior value and innovation towards sustainability for our Wisconsin-based data center clients.

For the new year, we aim to support data centers looking to have a more positive impact by taking up more green infrastructure towards a greener digital future. While there has been a great deal of progress on this front in recent years, there is still much work to be done. It is no longer a choice between planet and profit; there are sustainable ways to cool your data center that also improve your company's profitability.

Data centers represent a key step in the ICT sector's push towards sustainability. Even more, in a recent survey by 451 Research, nearly one third of multi-tenant data centers (MTDC) representatives reported that their customers wanted contractually-binding commitments to sustainability. Companies with sustainability commitments have a competitive advantage today, as many corporations and customers highly value your data centers' commitment to carbon-free, sustainable operations.

Since 2007, companies such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon started taking steps to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their data centers. Other smaller data centers took notice and began moving in this direction more as well. One of the ways to significantly reduce your data center's carbon footprint is to get a more energy efficient critical cooling system. Liberty Mechanic delivers superior value and innovation with integrity, supporting the sustainability of your AC and cooling system from installation to long-term maintenance.

From an operational standpoint, the amount of heat produced in the building is pretty tremendous, and any way to reduce the daily air conditioning costs as well as reducing the risk of a data center outage (potentially costing your company tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars…) are worth seriously considering. Proper maintenance of the entire system is crucial to its life and the reliability of the thermal-management units. Build-up of grime and dust are simply unacceptable in this environment.

If your data center is based in or near Wisconsin, rely on Liberty Mechanical, Inc. for sustainable, efficient, and properly maintained data center cooling systems.

Our commercial data center cooling work always begins with a thorough review of your requirements and on-site inspection to identify and prepare for any challenges. This reduces install time and unnecessary cost, and also ensures that your HVAC system will work properly from day one. Our data center cooling consultations include facilitated assessments, site audits, site survey reports, heat load requirement determinations, and more.

About Liberty Mechanical

LMI provides expert services for the duration of the mission-critical cooling lifecycle of your data center. Our comprehensive turnkey cooling solutions encompass consultation, design, install, service and repair, and unmatched customer support. Let the year 2022 be the year where data centers step up even more when it comes to the sustainability and efficiency of their facilities!

