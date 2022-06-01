Outlook on Denmark's Social Commerce Market (2022 to 2028) - Projected CAGR of 23.4% During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denmark Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social Commerce industry in Denmark has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration and rising social commerce adoption in small cities.

According to Q1 2022 Social Commerce Survey, social commerce industry in Denmark is expected to grow by 28.7% on annual basis to reach US$800.4 million in 2022.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.4% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$800.4 million in 2022 to reach US$2712.6 million by 2028.

Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Denmark. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Denmark Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Others

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Denmark Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2021

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqzuxp

